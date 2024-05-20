Stephen King hails darkest horror movie he’s ever seen — and you can stream it now

Stephen King has a very exciting Twitter/X account, not just for his exciting takes on insightful thoughts on the world at large but for his horror movies recommendations.

Now, the undisputed master of horror has dropped a recommendation for a horror movie that terrified even him.

The movie is the Spanish-language film The Coffee Table, a 2022 horror comedy which King is now singing the praises of.

“My guess is you have never, not once in your whole life, seen a movie as black as this one,” King shared. “It’s horrible and also horribly funny. Think the Coen Brothers’ darkest dream.”

As one can expect, it’s inspired a slew of comments to the positive, with many saying they’re adding the film to their own watchlist just on King’s recommendation alone.

On the flip side, some are opting out, with one user saying, “If Stephen King says it’s a bit dark, I’m out.”

Others who are familiar with the film are backing up King’s recommendation, including one user, who says the film was “a brutal watch.”

In The Coffee Table, a couple visits a furniture store to buy a coffee table, but it brings an incredible and gruesome misfortune upon the family. That’s about all we can say about the film without spoiling it, but just know that Stephen King is right in his horror movie recommendation if you’re looking for something unsettling.

The film itself didn’t necessarily light up charts on release. Currently, it sits at an 84% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 75% audience score. The reviews are overwhelmingly positive, though, with critics and fans alike praising The Coffee Table as an intense, disturbing horror film.

Reviews elsewhere are similarly positive. One review on IMDb says of the film, “There are a couple of moments of humour in the film, and they are genuinely funny moments, but because of the subject and tone of the film you feel like a monster if you laugh.”

If you’re ready to experience unspeakable horror, you can watch The Coffee Table on Prime Video on Apple TV+. If you’re not quite ready to make the leap, you can check out our suggestions for the best 1980s horror movies and the best horror movies that changed the genre.