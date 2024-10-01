6 incredible Stephen King movies just landed on Max for Halloween

It appears Max knows better than anyone just how much of a horror commodity Stephen King truly is, since the platform just added a whole bunch of movies based on his work.

Whether you’re a devotee to his books or a fan of the resulting movies, it’s a universal truth that when it comes to scary tales, Stephen King is… well, a king.

Some of the best horror movies ever made have been adaptations of his bestselling novels (The Shining, Misery, Carrie), and even those less successful films are still worth watching for schlock factor alone.

Thankfully, Max is jumping aboard the King train for Halloween, with the streaming service adding six movies based on his books to the catalog this month:

Doctor Sleep (2019) – Available October 1

It (2017) – Available October 1

It: Chapter Two (2019) – Available October 1

Stephen King’s It (1990) – Available October 1

Misery (1990) – Available October 1

Salem’s Lot (2024) – Available October 3

Max

It’s a strong collection, featuring some underrated gems. Doctor Sleep, the Shining sequel, is getting a new wave of appreciation from fans online, with some even dubbing it “a miracle movie.”

And if you’re looking to prep for the upcoming Welcome to Derry series, then Max has you covered with all three adaptations of the Losers Club’s story so far. (If you missed out on the 1990 TV movie, then start with that.)

There’s also a new movie on the list – Max’s original Salem’s Lot. Starring Lewis Pullman, it’s the latest iteration of the vampire movie, which was first adapted in 1979.

The platform is also adding an oddity, A Return To Salem’s Lot, which first came out in 1987. However, this doesn’t technically count as part of the King collection, since this sequel was created as a non-canon addition to the ’79 release.

To see what else is out there for your October watches, check out our guide to the 2024 horror movies you should be excited about. You can also take a look at the 250 horror movies that are on streaming now.

