Star Wars lore is a large and complex beast — but what does a yellow lightsaber mean and how are they being used in The Acolyte?

Some of the best Star Wars characters of all-time have been armed with a lightsaber, taking part in epic action scenes that we all know and love.

Luckily, there’s plenty of this in new series The Acolyte, which follows a member of the Jedi Order getting to the bottom of some seriously grisly murders.

As expected, different colored lightsabers mean different things, but what does a yellow lightsaber mean and how are they being used in The Acolyte?

The Acolyte: What does a yellow lightsaber mean?

There isn’t a canon meaning for a yellow lightsaber. However, they are said to be used by a Jedi Sentinel, which is a Jedi who crafted their skills through both combat and academic learnings.

Lucasfilm/Disney

Across the Star Wars timeline, Sentinels form one of the three sub-categories of the Jedi Order, acting as a kind of middle ground between the Consulars and the Guardians. Sentinels also try to acquire a skillset outside of using the Force.

The most well-known Sentinels to rep the color yellow are the Jedi Temple Guards, an anonymous security team seen in The High Republic. To help them safeguard the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, these guys use a double-bladed lightsaber instead of the traditional one-blade.

Because Sentinels are scarcely seen themselves, yellow lightsabers are the most rare color of the bunch. However, if we are to believe that no color lightsaber actually has a canon meaning behind it, then this might not be the case.

And this doesn’t mean that yellow lightsabers are exclusively used by Sentinels in Star Wars. Bounty hunters such as Asajj Ventress are also seen to brandish them, and there’s also a potential yellow lightsaber appearance in Clone Wars, after Ahsoka Tano allegedly used one.

Who uses a yellow lightsaber in The Acolyte?

Jedi Knight Yord is the only main member of The Acolyte cast who uses a yellow lightsaber. However, we know from the show’s trailer that other unknown Jedi also use one.

As fans learn in Episode 1 of The Acolyte, Yord takes both his training and his role in the Jedi Order incredibly seriously. Although it’s so far unexplained, he has a history with Osha from when they were young but refuses to let her later circumstances cloud his judgment.

It’s most likely that Yord trained on Coruscant, having an existing relationship with both Jedi Masters Sol and Vernestra Rwoh. Yord also states that he had been promoted to the rank of Jedi Knight in the two years prior to reuniting with Osha.

Yord is a Jedi Knight who wants to do everything by the book, challenging Sol when he chooses to change the group’s plans. It’s this attitude that suggests he has a well-rounded training history, including combat and academic.

The Acolyte’s trailer shows a group of Jedi, led by Sol, ready to attack an unknown figure in the distance who holds a red lightsaber. In this frame, multiple yellow lightsabers can be seen, including Yord’s. However, these Jedi currently remain anonymous.

Who else uses a yellow lightsaber in Star Wars?

Rey, Luke Skywalker, and the Wookiee Jedi Tyvokka are all characters who have previously used yellow lightsabers in Star Wars.

Lucasfilm/Disney

While other Star Wars characters have been given their yellow lightsabers, Rey made hers. It’s heavily implied that Rey rebuilds the Jedi Order from scratch, though fans can only actually see her use the blade in video games rather than movies.

It’s a similar story with Luke Skywalker, who only wields a yellow blade in the Star Wars comics. On-screen, he’s better known for fighting with either blue or green lightsabers, but uses his yellow blade after it belonged to padawan Verla.

Other characters such as Tyvokka are more synonymous with using yellow lightsabers in Star Wars, but they’re rarely seen — and certainly are mysterious in the canon timeline. Indeera Stokes, Loden Greatstorm, Ganner Rhysode, Bastila Shan, and Zayne Carrick all share this same fate.

