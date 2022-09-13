Star Wars: The Acolyte – Release date, cast, plot & more

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte, from early plot details to the initial cast.

The Star Wars universe is bigger than ever, with multiple hit TV shows set within the extended universe currently airing, or in the works, with Disney +. One such Star Wars show that has just entered production is The Acolyte.

While not much has been revealed about the show at this point in time, there are some exciting details slowly popping up from those involved. Without further ado, let’s break down all the details that have currently been revealed about The Acolyte.

The Acolyte does not have an exact release date confirmed as of yet. However, it has been heavily speculated and rumored that the show will be arriving sometime in Summer 2023.

Keep checking back here for all the latest details on the show’s release date and when you can expect it to eventually debut on Disney +.

Plot details and predictions for the show

Star Wars: The Acolyte is set to take place over a century before the events of The Phantom Menace. The show will reportedly focus on the dark side of the force during the final days of the High Republic era – a time in which the Sith were believed to be gone for good.

Given the timeframe and focus of the show, there’s been heavy speculation amongst the Star Wars community that The Acolyte will feature an appearance from Emperor Palpatine’s Master, Darth Plagueis.

In Star Wars lore, Darth Plagueis is a Sith Lord who has the ability to prevent death and even create life. Darth Plagueis meets his demise after he’s killed in his sleep by Palpatine, who then goes on to take on the mantle of Sith Master.

Confirmed and rumored casting for Star Wars: The Acolyte

While other plot details are still yet to be revealed, most of the main cast has in fact been confirmed for the upcoming show. The main male lead will be played by Squid Games’ Lee Jung-jae, with Amandla Stenberg cast as the other lead for the show. As well as this, there are also reports that Jodie Turner-Smith is also set to play a role in The Acolyte.

Is there a trailer for Star Wars: The Acolyte?

There are no trailers for The Acolyte yet. Given that the show is still in the early stages of production, it is unlikely a trailer or any footage will be shown of the show for quite some time.

Recent set leaks also reveal that they are still building some locations for the show. For all the latest news and updates on The Acolyte, Dexerto’s got you covered here.