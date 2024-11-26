Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is dropping early – Release time & Disney Plus schedule

In a shock twist, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will be landing sooner than expected – here’s the full release schedule and episode information so you don’t miss a single moment of this new galactic adventure.

Star Wars TV shows have become a little battle-heavy in recent years, but Skeleton Crew is about to change course. Seeing the galaxy through the eyes of children, this new TV show will soon land on Disney+.

Things have changed with the show’s release schedule, with the first two episodes now dropping earlier than previously announced.

Here’s everything you need to know about Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and its release schedule, including times and episode details.

What time is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew out?

Episodes 1 and 2 of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will be released at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Monday, December 2, 2024.

Disney/Lucasfilm

That’s a day earlier than previously scheduled, since the two-episode premiere was originally meant to arrive on December 3!

The episodes will land exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service. After that, new episodes will release at the same time weekly every Tuesday until the finale on January 14, 2025.

How many episodes are there?

There are eight episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew in total.

That’s about on par with the rest of the Star Wars TV collection – The Acolyte, Ahsoka, and The Mandalorian all had eight-episode seasons.

Each episode is being directed by a pretty notable name. You can find a full list of episode directors below:

Episode 1: Jon Watts

Episode 2: David Lowery

Episode 3: David Lowery

Episode 4: The Daniels

Episode 5: Jake Schreier

Episode 6: Bryce Dallas Howard

Episode 7: Lee Isaac Chung

Episode 8: Jon Watts

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew release schedule

After the first two episodes premiere on December 2, new episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will arrive every Tuesday.

Disney/Lucasfilm

You can find the full release schedule here:

Episode 1: Monday, December 2

Episode 2: Monday, December 2

Episode 3: Tuesday, December 10

Episode 4: Tuesday, December 17

Episode 5: Tuesday, December 24

Episode 6: Tuesday, December 31

Episode 7: Tuesday, January 7

Episode 8: Tuesday, January 14

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew plot explained

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew takes place after the events of Return of the Jedi, following a group of children after they accidentally launch a ship and find themselves lost in space.

All alone in the galaxy, the kids find themselves in danger as they encounter pirates and more, all while their parents are back on their home planet, trying to track them down. Along the way, the children meet Jod Na Nawood, a Force user who may or may not be a Jedi.

Director Jon Watts said of the story [via Variety]: “This is a show that we’ve been working on for a really long time. It’s a story of 10-year-old kids from a tiny planet who get lost in the Star Wars galaxy. It’s the story of their journey home.”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew cast

The Skeleton Crew cast is led by Jude Law, who plays the mysterious Force user known as Jod Na Nawood. Other cast members include:

Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood

Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim

Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern

Kyriana Kratter as KB

Robert Timothy Smith as Neel

Tunde Adebimpe as Wendle

Kerry Condon as Fara

Nick Frost as the voice of SM 33

Marti Matulis as Vane

Jaleel White as Gunter

Fred Tatasciore as Brutus

Mike Estes as Pax

Dale Soules as Chaelt

Being a kid-led show, the cast mostly consists of younger, relatively unknown stars-to-be. But that doesn’t mean you won’t recognize others, as Kerry Condon and Nick Frost both appear in the new series!

For more on the horizon, check out our guides to Andor Season 2 and The Mandalorian and Grogu movie. You can also learn more about the entire Star Wars timeline.