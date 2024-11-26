Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is dropping early – Release time & Disney Plus schedule

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is dropping early – Release time & Disney Plus scheduleDisney+
In a shock twist, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will be landing sooner than expected – here’s the full release schedule and episode information so you don’t miss a single moment of this new galactic adventure.
Star Wars TV shows have become a little battle-heavy in recent years, but Skeleton Crew is about to change course. Seeing the galaxy through the eyes of children, this new TV show will soon land on Disney+.
Things have changed with the show’s release schedule, with the first two episodes now dropping earlier than previously announced.
Here’s everything you need to know about Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and its release schedule, including times and episode details.
What time is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew out?
Episodes 1 and 2 of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will be released at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Monday, December 2, 2024.
That’s a day earlier than previously scheduled, since the two-episode premiere was originally meant to arrive on December 3!
The episodes will land exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service. After that, new episodes will release at the same time weekly every Tuesday until the finale on January 14, 2025.
How many episodes are there?
There are eight episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew in total.
That’s about on par with the rest of the Star Wars TV collection – The Acolyte, Ahsoka, and The Mandalorian all had eight-episode seasons.
Each episode is being directed by a pretty notable name. You can find a full list of episode directors below:
- Episode 1: Jon Watts
- Episode 2: David Lowery
- Episode 3: David Lowery
- Episode 4: The Daniels
- Episode 5: Jake Schreier
- Episode 6: Bryce Dallas Howard
- Episode 7: Lee Isaac Chung
- Episode 8: Jon Watts
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew release schedule
After the first two episodes premiere on December 2, new episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will arrive every Tuesday.
You can find the full release schedule here:
- Episode 1: Monday, December 2
- Episode 2: Monday, December 2
- Episode 3: Tuesday, December 10
- Episode 4: Tuesday, December 17
- Episode 5: Tuesday, December 24
- Episode 6: Tuesday, December 31
- Episode 7: Tuesday, January 7
- Episode 8: Tuesday, January 14
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew plot explained
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew takes place after the events of Return of the Jedi, following a group of children after they accidentally launch a ship and find themselves lost in space.
All alone in the galaxy, the kids find themselves in danger as they encounter pirates and more, all while their parents are back on their home planet, trying to track them down. Along the way, the children meet Jod Na Nawood, a Force user who may or may not be a Jedi.
Director Jon Watts said of the story [via Variety]: “This is a show that we’ve been working on for a really long time. It’s a story of 10-year-old kids from a tiny planet who get lost in the Star Wars galaxy. It’s the story of their journey home.”
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew cast
The Skeleton Crew cast is led by Jude Law, who plays the mysterious Force user known as Jod Na Nawood. Other cast members include:
- Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood
- Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim
- Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern
- Kyriana Kratter as KB
- Robert Timothy Smith as Neel
- Tunde Adebimpe as Wendle
- Kerry Condon as Fara
- Nick Frost as the voice of SM 33
- Marti Matulis as Vane
- Jaleel White as Gunter
- Fred Tatasciore as Brutus
- Mike Estes as Pax
- Dale Soules as Chaelt
Being a kid-led show, the cast mostly consists of younger, relatively unknown stars-to-be. But that doesn’t mean you won’t recognize others, as Kerry Condon and Nick Frost both appear in the new series!
For more on the horizon, check out our guides to Andor Season 2 and The Mandalorian and Grogu movie. You can also learn more about the entire Star Wars timeline.