Star Wars: Skeleton Crew introduces mysterious new planet At Attin

In the first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, we’re introduced to an exciting yet mysterious new planet: At Attin.

The new Disney Plus series slots into the Star Wars timeline after the fall of the Galactic Empire, taking place in the New Republic era following the events of Return of the Jedi.

Much like The Mandalorian, it’s a standalone story, this time centering on a ragtag group of kids who find themselves lost in a galaxy far, far away and must find their way home.

But when they seek the help of strangers, they find out their planet – At Attin – is far more mysterious than they ever imagined.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew At Attin planet explained

At Attin seems like a regular, suburban-style planet. But in the wider galaxy, it’s actually considered a legendary treasure hub, one many believe to be myth in the New Republic era.

Disney+ It looks like a regular planet

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 1 kicks off on At Attin, which is home to our leading gang Wim, Neel, KB, and Fern. Everything seems relatively normal – the adults work, the kids go to school (albeit on hover vehicles), and droids keep everything in order.

It all looks close to our own planet, with greenery, roads, and buildings. Alongside humans, At Attin is home to various alien creatures, including ithorians and the elephantine species of Wim’s bestie, Neel.

But all is not what it seems. Firstly, the currency they use is Old Republic credits, which are thousands of years old at this point in time.

Disney+

Secondly, the population has a deep reverence for the Jedi. Their widespread knowledge of the lore feels strangely out of step with the rest of the galaxy, where decades of Imperial propaganda had largely erased such beliefs.

Then there’s the discovery that kickstarts the misadventure at the center of Skeleton Crew: during an accidental detour on the way to school, Wim finds an abandoned starship buried underground – and it’s still in working order.

But probably the biggest mystery of all is the fact that the people of At Attin have never seen the stars.

At Attin is surrounded by the Barrier

The reason being that the Star Wars planet is surrounded by a greenish-blue atmospheric anomaly called the Barrier.

Disney+

At Attin’s government doesn’t allow anyone to pass through the Barrier without authorization, but we don’t know why this is the case just yet.

The mystery deepens in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 2, when Wim, Neel, KB, and Fern, alongside their onboard droid SM-33, wind up at Port Borgo – an asteroid that serves as a port in the galaxy’s Outer Rim Territories.

KB and Fern meet a working woman who tells them the place is filled with pirates and isn’t safe for kids. They explain they want to go home, but when they tell her they’re from At Attin, she replies, “Come on, seriously girls. Where are you from?”

Meanwhile, the boys grab some food, which Wim pays for with his Old Republic credits. Clearly, these things are valuable – the server tries to cheat them out of their lot before a punter steps in to stop him.

“Where did you two find an Old Republic credit in mint condition?” he asks. Another guy approaches and asks where they’re from. When the boys say At Attin, everyone at the diner bursts out laughing.

As chaos breaks out, the woman tells the girls they need to “come up with a better story,” revealing that At Attin is considered the “lost planet of eternal treasure.”

Not only is this proving a major roadblock in their journey home – how do you get to a place that no one believes exists? – but it also shows there’s clearly more to At Attin than meets the eye.

Why is it protected by a barrier? Why do they use old money? Where did the starship come from? We’re just going to have to wait for the upcoming episodes to learn more.

