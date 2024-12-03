Skeleton Crew Episode 2 picks up the pace, with the kids traveling to a pirate starport to figure out how to get home – where they meet a mysterious Force-user who may be a Jedi.

Star Wars’ Disney Plus empire has often filled in gaps that have left fans curious; Obi-Wan Kenobi showed what happened after Revenge of the Sith, Ahsoka explored the fallout of Star Wars Rebels, and Andor chronicles the early days of the Rebellion before the construction of the Death Star.

Skeleton Crew is breaking the mold with a new story, following four kids from At Attin – Wim, Neel, Fern, and KB – as they’re whisked away through hyperspace on an unexpected adventure after unearthing a starship buried underground.

After Episode 1, they’re god-knows-how-far from At Attin (a planet with an increasingly strange reputation), and they need to get home.

A galaxy really far, far away

Episode 2 picks up exactly where we left off, with the crew screaming as they speed through hyperspace. They drift out into an unknown system, and as KB says, they could be “really far away” from home by this point.

At the back of the ship, SM-33 wakes up and isn’t too pleased to find trespassers on board. He tries to take them to meet the captain, but Fern tells him he’s dead. He doesn’t believe her and starts looking for him, so Fern tells the droid that she killed his captain… and that makes her his new captain.

“Show me how to fly my ship,” she asks, and he dumps a lot of instructions on them (and Wim nearly presses the emergency self-destruct button). Fern asks him to take them home, but he doesn’t recognize At Attin, so they hop over to a starport.

Back on At Attin, droids investigating a “seismic disturbance” find Wim’s father panicking about what happened. He tells them about the starship and how it broke the barrier, and they ask him to come with them.

Welcome to Port Borgo

Disney+

Episode 2 makes Skeleton Crew’s inspirations abundantly clear. Neel tells Wim that he’s worried about his parents and how he wants to go home, but Wim is excited by the prospect of being able to go anywhere in the universe, and he’s enjoying rummaging through the ship’s stuff – it’s just like The Goonies.

They arrive at Port Borgo. “They say of Borgo, you’ll rest well in a soft bed or a shallow grave,” SM-33 warns. The droid stays aboard and starts repairing the ship while a “wee ferryman” takes the kids to the port, full of drunkards, aliens with blasters, and other strange people.

Fern and KB get separated from Wim and Neel, and they meet a woman (who appears to run the port’s brothel) who tells them they need to leave, because it’s not a safe place for children. However, when they tell her they’re from At Attin, she’s never heard of it… which is strange.

Wim and Neel sit down at a bar for something to eat (they get noodles topped with bug guts). He asks them to pay, and he’s stunned when Wim hands over a “dec.” He tries to scam them out of more money, but a nearby patron stops him.

“Where’d you two find an Old Republic credit in mint condition?” he asks Wim. They tell everyone they’re from At Attin, and they all laugh. Nobody knows where that is.

However, At Attin isn’t a made-up name. As the woman tells Fern and KB, it’s said to be a lost planet full of eternal treasure. “At Attin’s a myth,” one person says, but as they’re held at blaster-point, SM-33 arrives to protect them. A fight breaks out, which he easily wins, and they try to make a hasty escape.

Alas, before they can hop in the pod back to the ship, SM-33 is brought to his knees by an electric charge, and they’re confronted by a large group of pirates – the same ones from the beginning of Episode 1, bar Captain Silvo.

The kids meet a Jedi

Disney+

All four kids end up in the brig. They try to teach a small creature to retrieve the key, but it doesn’t work. They argue about who’s to blame for ending up behind bars, until a mysterious voice calls out and asks them to stop fighting.

“Fear not, I only want to help you,” he says. “I can help you get to your ship, find that planet of yours… all I ask is that you take me with you. I’ve been stuck on this scabby rock for far too long.”

He says they just need the key and they can leave. “The distance between us and the key is an illusion,” he tells them, before using the Force to lift the key across the room.

“You’re a Jedi,” Wim says, and the man reveals himself. “Can you keep a secret?” he asks.

Skeleton Crew Episodes 1-2 are streaming on Disney Plus now. You can also check out our breakdown of the Star Wars timeline, our list of the best Star Wars characters, and the best TV shows of 2024.