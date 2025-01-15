Star Wars Skeleton Crew ending explained: The truth about Jod Na Nawood revealed

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has drawn to a close, meaning we now know the truth about Jude Law’s character Jod Na Nawood.

New Star Wars show Skeleton Crew has essentially been The Goonies in space, with a group of kids embarking on an adventure, and finding both pirates and treasure in space.

Across eight episodes, Wim, Fern, KB, and Neel traversed the galaxy, on a journey that brought them into contact with Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law), who claims to be a Jedi, but seems to be a pirate.

His desire is for treasure in the shape of Credits, while the kids just want to get home to their planet At Attin. Here’s how that plays out, so SPOILERS AHEAD.

Meeting the Supervisor in Skeleton Crew

Episode 8 – titled ‘The Real Good Guys’ – finds Jod meeting with The Supervisor, who runs At Attin, and oversees The Great Work. Though voiced by Stephen Fry, The Supervisor is revealed to be not a person, but a giant Droid, who bears a passing resemblance to HAL in 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Jod claims to be a Jedi, but the last message from the Republic – likely Order 66 – stated that all Jedi were traitors, meaning he’s lying about being an emissary or a traitor. Exposing Jod as the pirate that he is.

In response, Jod takes out the Supervisor with his Lightsaber, which in turn knocks out the power on At Attin. Jod then seizes control of the planet’s systems, and summons his cohorts to “begin the invasion.”

While this is going down, the children spring into action, racing to the trouble on Hoverbikes in a scene that harks back to ET. But they appear to be too late, with Jod effectively enslaving At Attin, telling the populace that if they follow orders, he will show mercy.

The truth about Jod Na Nawood revealed

While waiting for his pirate crew to arrive, Jod Na Nawood talks about his past, and it becomes clear that he definitely isn’t a Jedi, but previously had links to one.

“When I was your age, all I cared about was not starving,” Jod explains. “I was living in a hole in the ground, and then a Jedi found me. She may have been desperate, and ragged like me, but she told me I had potential, and that was… well, she only taught me a little before they hunted her down. And they made me watch whilst they killed her. That’s the galaxy. It’s dark with a few pinpricks of light. And for those, I’ll kill who I need to kill.”

Jod then proceeds to give a speech about not wanting to damage the planet, and only desiring credits, during which Wendle hits him, Wim grabs the Lightsasber, and they manage to remove the barrier that surrounds At Attin, enabling X-wings to enter the atmosphere and chase the pirates away.

The series ends with Jod watching his ship crash into the planet’s surface, while the children are reunited with each other, and their Droid friend SM-33. Fern tells Wim that it looks like he doesn’t have to take his school assessment anymore, and the credits roll.

All eight episodes of Skeleton Key are now streaming on Disney+, while you can head here to find out what Star Wars movies and TV shows are up next, including The Mandalorian and Grogu and Andor Season 2.