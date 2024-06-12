Star Wars fans think The Acolyte Episode 3 is hiding a sinister twist

The Acolyte Episode 3 has united a number of fans thanks to a popular theory hinting that a sinister twist may be hidden in the episode’s plot.

Star Wars fans are divided over The Acolyte Episode 3, but some are joining forces to promote a theory that a dark twist could be coming down the line.

Our episode recap revealed Osha joined the Jedi Order after her twin sister, Mae, set fire to their home and killed their entire family.

While the twins’ backstory did provide answers as to their origins, some viewers don’t believe they were shown the whole story and have started theorizing that the Jedi Order may have started the fire themselves.

Lucasfilm/Disney

The theory started to gain some traction in a Star Wars Reddit discussion board where fans pointed out some inconsistencies with the situation.

“Something about this feels off. I’m not buying all of that was caused by the fire Mae started outside. It was a single lantern and that was too large a fortress for it to spread that quick and blow things up. And the Jedi just happened to be there?” One fan wrote.

Another commented, “It seems more like the Jedi slaughtered the coven and told Osha that it was Mae’s fault. I’m guessing the angry witch took over Torbin’s mind and kicked off the fight.”

And a third fan posted, “Jedi were definitely involved somehow in the destruction. You can see in the background Torbin’s eye/face is messed up from something and that can’t be from just damage.”

The idea of the Jedi being responsible for the coven’s deaths and Mae’s separation from Osha would explain some characters’ motivations up to this point.

While Jedi Master Indara‘s death in Episode 1 was shocking, her sudden murder makes more sense if Mae was on a revenge quest to kill the four Jedi involved with her family’s deaths as Indara was part of that group.

It would also explain why Osha never tried to find out if Mae survived her fall from the bridge, as the Jedi could’ve blamed Mae for the deaths and convinced Osha not to seek her out.

Plus The Acolyte as a whole is supposed to be showcasing how the Jedi Order fell from grace so deeply that the Sith took over the galaxy in the current Star Wars timeline, so this action could be another demonstration of their loose morals.

Whether or not the Jedi were behind the witch fire shall be revealed as The Acolyte continues streaming weekly on Disney Plus.

