Star Wars fans theorize The Acolyte breakout star may be a hidden Sith

Star Wars fans are continuing to theorize on what will happen in The Acolyte and one of those theories hints that one of the show’s breakout stars is a hidden Sith.

The Acolyte follows Jedi Master Sol and the rest of the Order as they hunt down an assassin trying to murder every Jedi in the galaxy for some unknown reason.

While viewers got to see the show’s biggest twist so far in the first two episodes, other Star Wars fans believe a bigger twist could center on break character Yord being revealed to be a Sith Lord in disguise.

First promoted on Den of Geek, the theory surrounding Yord comes from his straight laced nature and how his rule following ways could be his downfall as it could lead him to the Dark Side without him even realizing it.

It’s very obvious that Sol, a respected Jedi Master, has no problems bending the rules slightly in order to hunt down Mae and her master, which goes against everything that Yord believes in as a Jedi. It could be the catalyst for him to switch sides if he believes the Jedi Order can no longer be trusted as they continue to turn their back on their ancient teachings.

Because of these moments, some fans believe that Yord could be heading down a dark path as one fan tweeted, “I think Yord is either gonna turn to the Dark Side and become ‘The Acolyte’ OR he is the Sith character that Mae is trying to impress.”

However, while a minority of Star Wars fans believe Yord’s turn to the Dark Side hasn’t been shown just yet, a handful think that he’s been a Sith all along and he’s just waiting for the opportunity to strike.

“I honestly be the Sith Lord is one of the Jedi we’ve seen already. Sol would be the most clever, but I’m guessing it’s Yord,” one fan commented.

A Reddit user posted a theory in which they pointed out how Yord could be affiliated with the Sith’s plans for Osha and Mae as he brought Osha into the plot in the first place by arresting her and may have implanted the vision of Mae in her head, which enticed her to look for her sister.

While fans will have to for The Acolyte’s remaining eight episodes to see if Yord’s villain arc comes true, the seeds to crack the Jedi Order’s foundation been planted and Yord could turn out to be the key to their ultimate undoing.

