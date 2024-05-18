Star Wars fans divided over The Acolyte’s lightsaber Easter egg

Just a few weeks out from The Acolyte release date, a new clip featuring an unusual lightsaber design has been revealed, and it’s causing Star Wars fans to feud.

The Acolyte is set to arrive on June 4, with the upcoming Star Wars project poised to explore a whole new side of the Jedi-Sith war. Set at the end of the High Republic era, The Acolyte will witness the beginning of the Jedi downfall, all through the lens of one Jedi Master and his ex-apprentice.

The latest clip to come from the TV show has fans battling it out on social media, and it’s all because of one historical lightsaber design: the lightwhip.

Article continues after ad

More specifically, the clip (which you can see for yourself below) features the use of a lightsaber whip, showing a Jedi prepare for combat by cracking their lightwhip in the air.

Amid the conversion, it’s important to note that lightships are not The Acolyte’s invention. In fact, they’ve featured in various Star Wars media since 1985, when they first appeared in the comic book Star Wars 95. They were then canonically mentioned in 2016, in the Fantasy Flight Games sourcebook Endless Vigil.

Article continues after ad

Still, despite its history, The Acolyte’s lightwhip has caused fan debate, with many seeming displeased with the weapon.

Article continues after ad

As one X user wrote: “You dilute the wonder of the lightsaber when you make so many variations just as you will with Jedi if everyone can become one. Plus it’s lazy writing. Why not a lightsaber gun? Now we all have blasters.”

“This is not a Jedi weapon,” said another. “It lacks precision, it lacks control, it reeks of Disney. I know it’s somehow part of legends or canon but I don’t really care. It looks so dumb on camera and makes even less sense every time I think about it.”

A third wrote: “Just because it came from the EU doesn’t make it good. Why can’t we get good Star Wars content man?”

Article continues after ad

Still, others were quick to defend the lightwhip. According to them, it’s a fresh take on the often-used Jedi weapon. What’s more, as a piece of Star Wars history, it deserves respect.

Article continues after ad

“The amount of people who are complaining about this is crazy,” said one defender. “Lightwhips are amazing. They’ve been a part of Star Wars for ages (just ask Lumiya and Githany). Seeing them make their first live action canon appearance is awesome!”

“This is insanely cool, all the stuff from the extended universe is finally making it to canon,” another said. A third added: “If you don’t think this is cool then I’m not sure what to tell you.”

Article continues after ad

For more, check out our guide on the best Star Wars characters. You can also keep tabs on Andor Season 2 and the Mandalorian and Grogu movie.