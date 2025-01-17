A new Star Trek movie is streaming this month

A new Star Trek movie – subtitled Section 31 – is bringing back a hugely popular character, and dropping on Paramount+ this month.

It’s been years since the last Star Trek movie, with Star Trek Beyond hitting cinema screens in 2016, and effectively ending that incarnation with something of a whimper.

But the sci-fi franchise has gone from strength to strength on the small screen, thanks to the likes of Star Trek Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, Prodigy, and Strange New Worlds.

Now a new spin-off is launching on Paramount’s streaming channel, in the shape of a TV movie about a notorious Star Trek villain.

Star Trek: Section 31 is heading to Paramount+

Star-Trek: Section 31 drops on Paramount+ on Friday, January 24, 2025.

Originally planned as a series, the story has been turned into a TV movie, that will likely serve as a backdoor pilot for a show should fans like what they see.

The film sees Michelle Yeoh reprise her Star Trek Discovery role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou, who is forced to join a secret division of Starfleet, which is called Section 31, and is “tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets.”

But Georgiou has committed heinous acts during her rise to power, so the character must also face the sins of her past in the movie.

Section 31 features a star-studded cast playing all-new characters alongside Yeoh, including Sam Richardson, Robert Kazinsky, Kacey Rohl, Sven Ruygrok, James Hiroyuki Liao, Humberly Gonzalez, Joe Pingue, and Omari Hardwick.

Star Trek: Section 31 will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the US, and in all international markets where the service is available.

