What is Stamped from the Beginning about? Netflix doc explained

Netflix is known for its incredible roster of documentaries, now adding Stamped from the Beginning to its collection. But what it is about?

Recently, Netflix has placed more of an emphasis on its fictional content and fictional biopics, with its content now being hit by mass cancellations.

Thanks to the likes of Take Care of Maya and Escaping Twin Flames, focus is now being shifted back onto the streaming platform’s successful non-fiction roster.

One recent addition is the 92-minute feature documentary Stamped from the Beginning – here’s everything you need to know about its plot, cast, and if it’s worth watching.

What is Stamped from the Beginning about?

Stamped from the Beginning is a brand-new documentary available to stream on Netflix.

You can watch the official trailer for Stamped from the Beginning below:

Netflix’s official synopsis for Stamped from the Beginning reads: “Using innovative animation and expert insights, this documentary based on Ibram X. Kendi’s bestseller explores the history of racist ideas in America.”

The documentary is based on the 2016 book written by Ibram X. Kendi, billed as “a redefining history of anti-Black racist ideas that dramatically changes our understanding of the causes and extent of racist thinking itself.”

Who is in Stamped from the Beginning?

Netflix’s Stamped from the Beginning includes appearances from:

Angela Davis

Ibram X. Kendi

Elizabeth Hinton

Carol Anderson

Kellie Carter Jackson

Brittney Cooper

Imani Perry

Ruha Benjamin

Jennifer Morgan

Julian Joseph

Rafa Marinho

Lynae Vanee

Alexa Rachelle Jennings

Paisley Rose Carswell

Archival footage and news clips are also featured throughout, as well as the animations of Ida B. Wells and Phillis Wheatley.

Director Roger Ross Williams is also behind the 2023 films Cassandro and Love to Love You, Donna Summer.

Is Stamped from the Beginning worth watching?

Stamped from the Beginning currently has a 100% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 40% audience score.

Christian Zilko from IndieWire said, “Even if Stamped from the Beginning frequently weakens its more nuanced scholarship by drifting into Kendi’s trademark good vs. evil narratives, it’s undeniably a well-intentioned film that gets many things right.”

Andrew Parker from The Gate agreed, writing: “A pointed look to the past to better understand the present, filmmaker Roger Ross Williams’ Stamped from the Beginning is a tremendous work of scholarship and education.”

Eric Deggans at NPR added, “Won’t necessarily surprise those who already know this history, but may still be tough to watch for those sensitive to stories about the exploitation of marginalized people.”

“This film is so needed right now. These scholars have been on the pulse of the issues in a variety of ways, we not only need to share and develop concepts in our communities around the themes that they’ve highlighted in this film, it would be a great disservice to not watch this film, and talk about this everywhere. Understanding how whiteness has been constructed is an imperative,” audience member Simmer M added on the platform.

Stamped from the Beginning is available to stream on Netflix now.

