Squid Game’s original title was so boring it would have ruined the show

Squid Game Season 2 is now here to bring the bloodshed back to Netflix, but things might have turned out differently if the creators stuck with the alternate title for the show.

There’s no denying that Squid Game is one of Netflix’s golden eggs. Becoming Netflix’s most-watched series in 94 countries upon release, it beat out the likes of Bridgerton for the top title on the platform.

One season and a reality show spinoff later, and Season 2 is here to bring the heat to the next round.

However, it wasn’t always the show we know and love it to be. In fact, the original title for the series is a far cry from the mysterious and thrilling show Netflix ended up releasing.

Squid Game was originally titled “Round Six”

Although the show was conceived under the name “Squid Game”, the Netflix hit series was originally titled “Round Six” due to concerns that the cultural reference wouldn’t be understood.

The first name was actually used during the original announcements of the show. In the initial Netflix press release, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said, “I’m already thrilled at the prospect of introducing Round Six to global audience through Netflix. I also have high expectations for the great collaborative work I’ll be having with them.”

The title was then altered back to the now-widely known Squid Game. Named after a Korean children’s game, the final choice was far more enticing, and alluded to the overarching mystery that the show revolved around.

The name was changed in the first place to account for international audiences not understanding the reference to the real-life game. However, in the end, they opted for the more unique option.

“Squid Game, or ojingeo in Korean, is a real kids’ game here, but not all Koreans actually know it,” explained Minyoung Kim, Netflix executive and vp content for Asia Pacific [via The Hollywood Reporter]. “My generation knows it, but my niece’s generation probably wouldn’t. So, initially, we knew we wanted this show to travel but we were worried the title Squid Game wouldn’t resonate because not many people would get it.

“So we went with the title Round Six instead, wanting it to be more general and helpful for telling people what the show is about — there are six rounds to the game. But, later, director Hwang [Dong-hyuk] suggested that maybe we should go back to Squid Game, because it’s a unique show and this game is the essence.

“I think the more authentic title has actually played really well. The title, Squid Game, together with the eye-catching artwork, really capture interest within our service — especially for audiences who have never watched a Korean show before but are looking for fun things to watch.”

Squid Game Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix now.

