Squid Game viewers say Season 2’s English dub is a “crime”

Jeff Ewing
I've played these games before Squid Game memeNETFLIX

Squid Game Season 2 has lit up Netflix’ viewership charts once again, but the English dub has drawn vocal fire from series fans.

The old “sub vs. dub” debate is longstanding, with Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho famously laying down the gauntlet in favor of subtitles following his groundbreaking Parasite win. In his words, “Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”

According to the internet, he’s right. According to a viral TikTok thread, Squid Game’s Season 2 English dub isn’t merely inferior – it’s much worse.

Fatal games aren’t the only Squid Game ‘Crime’

In a post on TikTok, user linuxnzt posted a clip from Season 2 with the commentary “english dub in a CRIME.” The clip (from Episode 3) sees Seong Gi-hun yell “[I’ve] played these games before! I said I’ve played these games before.” while other contestants chatter incomprehensibly behind him.

The post, which has since taken to other platforms and become a much wider meme, has over a half million likes and 57k shares in the variant critiquing the English dub.

User @talordactyle commented “the emotion difference is crazy. the original just sounds so much more real,” while user @nanamistruelove commented “The dub is so painful it hurts,” prompting a whopping 23.7k likes.

Outside the viral debate, Hwang Dong-hyuk explained why he thinks watching the series subbed is so pivotal. He said:

“I suggest for those of you out there to really get the essence of the actual actors voices and the nuances of their tones, I suggest watching it with subtitles on. I think it’s going to be for a better viewing experience.”

Catch more of his perspective on the debate, the meme that lit up the internet, and why Thanos speaks English in Season 2.

