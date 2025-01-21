Squid Game star makes “unimaginably brutal” promise for Season 3

Squid Game Season 3 is coming to Netflix this year, and if you think you know how it ends… think again, according to one of the show’s stars.

Squid Game Season 2 had a lot to live up to. It was the follow-up to Netflix’s biggest show of all time, and more importantly, the first season was a worldwide pop-cultural phenomenon.

Amazingly, it exceeded expectations. It had a brilliant story, harrowing games (especially Mingle), and a cliffhanger that left viewers hungry for the third and final season (make sure you read our breakdown of Season 2’s ending).

Fans have plenty of predictions for Season 3 (one thing is clear: the next game isn’t Jack and Jill), but it appears we’re all quite a bit off the mark. Spoilers ahead!

Squid Game Season 3 is going to be “cruel”

Yo Ju-ri, who played Player 222 in Season 2, spoke about what to expect from the third season (via Cinema Today).

“It seems like a lot of people have been predicting the contents of Season 3, but it seems like not many of them have gotten it right as I thought,” she said, before delivering an exciting and scary promise.

“A truly unimaginably brutal and cruel story awaits, so please look forward to it.”

Considering how Season 2 ended, it’s hard to imagine how it could get crueler: in the closing minutes, the Front Man returned to his duties, stopped Gi-hun’s rebellion, and murdered Jung-bae in cold blood as punishment. Meanwhile, the Guards re-entered the players’ dormitory and held them at gunpoint.

While one Season 3 spoiler has already leaked, it remains unclear what else will happen. Gi-hun’s star Lee Jung-jae told The Korea Times: “I’m not here to justify the viewers’ reactions or explain our intentions. Season 3 will provide clarity to many of the questions fans have.

Lee added that Gi-hun’s journey is far from over. “I’m eager for the audience to see how he evolves from this low point. He enters a deadly game with the hope of saving lives. Despite his efforts to lead, he faces numerous setbacks and ultimately hits rock bottom. It will be exciting to see how he will overcome these challenges.”

