Squid Game star accidentally reveals massive Season 3 ‘spoiler’ in deleted post

Read this at your peril: one of the stars of Squid Game appears to have revealed (and deleted) a huge spoiler for Season 3, and it looks like one seemingly dead character is still alive.

Squid Game Season 2 was only seven episodes long, ending on a brutal cliffhanger and leaving fans desperate for Season 3 (thankfully, it’ll arrive on Netflix later this year).

Viewers already have plenty of questions and predictions for Season 3; will Gi-hun stop the Front Man and end the games once and for all, will he discover that he was duped by Player 001, and if the games keep going, who will win?

Notably, many have pondered the fate of one character who seemed to die in the Season 2 finale – and now, it looks like they’re alive. This is your last chance to stop reading.

Player 246 looks alive in Squid Game Season 3 BTS image

Netflix

At the end of Season 2, Kyung-seok (Player 246, the father of the young girl in hospital) was shot after the firefight on the stairs. If you thought he died, think again.

Park Gyu-Young, who plays No-eul, posted an image of herself in her pink guard suit on Instagram. However, if you look closely, the guard beside her looks incredibly familiar. Obviously this hasn’t been confirmed, but it appears to be Kyung-seok (played by Lee Jin-wook).

This bolsters a major theory off the back of Season 2. No-eul keeps a watchful eye over Kyung-seok throughout the second season; she knows he’s competing to earn enough money for his daughter’s treatment, and she’s trying to find her own child, so she clearly feels sorry for him.

There’s a possibility that she was the guard who shot Kyung-seok, and if she hit him in a non-fatal area (she has pinpoint accuracy), she could disguise him as a guard and help him escape.

One fan predicted that she’ll use him “to sneak out. Get him down to the organ room and the two of them can try to overtake the guards and steal the scuba gear.”

“I think we’re all in agreement that he’s not actually dead and the person who shot him was [Guard 011],” another wrote, while a third suggested that No-eul and Kyung-seok may end up finding Hwang Jun-ho’s boat, leading them to the island (unless Captain Park stops them).

In the meantime, find out more about the alleged true story behind the show, our breakdown of the Season 2 ending, and our ranking of the Squid Game challenges.