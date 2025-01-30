Squid Game Season 3 set for heartbreaking death as new clip teases next game

Squid Game 3 now has a release date, while a new clip screened at a Netflix event hints at heartbreak to come.

Season 2 of Squid Game launched at the tail-end of 2024, and much like Season 1, the sequel series was a smash, being viewed 68 million times during its first four days on the streamer.

Reviews were positive pretty much across the board, and we liked it more than Season 1, due to the Season 2 plot revolving around revenge.

Netflix just previewed Season 3 to select journalists all over the globe, announcing the finale’s streaming date, releasing new images, and screening a clip, which we’ll describe below, so potential SPOILERS ahead…

Squid Game 3 clip hints at a death in the family

Netflix

Squid Game 2 featured mother-son duo Geum-ja (Kang Ae-sim) and Yong-sik (Yang Dong-geun), with both mom and son competing to pay off his gambling debts.

The son proves to be something of a liability during the season, causing his mom both worry and heartbreak, but both make it to Season 3. Though there may be trouble ahead.

That’s because the new clip sees all remaining contestants queuing in front of what looks like a giant gumball machine, which dispenses red and blue balls. If you get red, you go to one side of the room, while blue go to the other, effectively splitting the gamers into two teams.

Netflix

Unfortunately, Geum-ja and Yong-sik receive different colours, meaning they’ll likely be facing off against each other in the next game. And with the Squid Games always ending in death, it looks like only one of them will survive the next round.

Geum-ja puts on a brave face however, with Yong-sik looking to her with concern, and mom calming him by saying, “Don’t worry, we don’t even know what the game is yet.”

The clip ends with protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) receiving his own ball, which is blue.

Netflix

Netflix also announced the release date of Squid Game 3 at the event, with the final episodes dropping on June 27, 2025. Exactly six months after the release of Squid Game 2.

Five images were also released which hint at what’s to come. They include an image of Seong Gi-hun handcuffed to a bed, and a picture of Kang No-eul (Park Gyu-young) outside the game.

Netflix

There’s also a couple of Front Man shots, plus a picture of a casket that suggests the contestants get wind of what’s happening behind the scenes.

You can head here for Dexerto’s Squid Game Season 2 review and Squid Game 2 ending explainer. Or click here for our list of the best thrillers on Netflix.