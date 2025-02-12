Squid Game Season 3 report sparks concern over length of Netflix finale

A new Squid Game Season 3 report has sparked concern among fans of the Netflix series, suggesting the grand finale is set to be the shortest run of episodes yet.

We knew from as early as 2023 that Seasons 2 and 3 of Squid Game were set to be filmed back to back. However, that knowledge didn’t make Season 2’s explosive finale any less gutting when the credits began to roll.

Season 2’s story wasn’t open and shut quite like much of the first arc, but rather, it gave fans a cliffhanger to mull over in waiting for the third and final outing. Making matters more excruciating, Season 3 still hasn’t received an official release date, although a leak points to a June 27, 2025 premiere.

Now, a new report is sparking concern for a different reason. While again, nothing has been officially declared by Netflix or the crew involved, a Korean report is claiming Season 3 will be the shortest season yet.

Netflix Squid Game Season 3 could be the shortest season in the series.

A 2023 OSEN report has been circulating once more, this time reaching Korean social media platform Instiz. According to a translation from Koreaboo, the report has to do with the aforementioned production schedule, wherein, Seasons 2 and 3 were filmed back to back.

The new tidbit now drawing attention two years after the report surfaced, however, is that the total production schedule was slated to produce 13 episodes. Given Season 2 is now in the rearview mirror, and we’ve seen seven episodes in total, that points to just six episodes remaining in Season 3.

Of course, it’s worth taking this information with a grain of salt for now as plans can always change. Various reshoots and tweaks during the editing process may have split episodes up further or combined two into one for all we know, so don’t take this as a confirmation.

However, if the report holds true, it would indeed be the shortest season yet, at least in terms of pure episode count. Season 1 featured nine episodes in total, spanning 8 hours and 5 minutes in total. Meanwhile, Season 2 featured seven episodes in total, spanning 7 hours and 7 minutes.

There’s always the change Season 3 still runs longer than previous seasons if some of these final episodes are longer in duration, so don’t let the report dampen your excitement. Though some Korean fans have been quick to express their concern on social media.

“Six episodes is way too short,” one fan said. “Six episodes…” another put bluntly.

We’ll have to wait and see what Netflix has in store for Seong Gi-hun’s highly anticipated final act, but one thing is for sure, it certainly won’t be the end of the Squid Game franchise as we know it.