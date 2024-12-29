Squid Game Season 3 isn’t the end as creator confirms spinoffs

While the main storyline centering on Seong Gi-hun is planned to wrap up with Squid Game Season 3, the show’s creator has confirmed that won’t be the end of the franchise as a whole. Netflix has big plans for future spinoffs.

Squid Game Season 2 has only just hit our screens and it’s already smashing records for Netflix. Proving Season 1 wasn’t a one-hit-wonder, the show has once again captivated the masses with millions waiting on tenterhooks for the third batch of episodes in 2025.

Article continues after ad

We know for certain Season 3 is on track as it was filmed concurrently with Season 2. This release is set to mark the conclusion of the main storyline series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk first conceived in 2008.

What lies beyond that? Nothing has been formally announced just yet, but we do know the show does indeed have a future. “I know Netflix has a plan,” Hwang told The Wrap. “They are not going to throw this idea away.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Netflix Squid Game Season 3 won’t be the last we see of the franchise.

Squid Game to stick around long after Season 3 airs on Netflix

While originally crafted as a singular, self-contained season, Hwang was urged to follow up on the record-breaking cultural phenomenon. After all, while he’s the brains behind it, Netflix owns the rights to the IP and can do as they wish.

Thankfully, the two parties reached an agreement as Hwang made off with a bigger payday and Netflix got more Squid Game. But as for what happens beyond the mainline series’ conclusion in Season 3, Hwang has teased there’s plenty in the pipeline.

Article continues after ad

For starters, there’s the reality show Squid Game: The Challenge, which has been locked in for a second season. Then there’s an English recreation of the story set to be helmed by David Fincher.

“Maybe I’ll be in one of those projects as an advisor or co-creator. Who knows?” Hwang said. Though one thing is certainly clear, “ Season 3 is not going to be the end of the ‘Squid Game’ universe.”

Article continues after ad

Without delving into spoilers here, the show has laid the groundwork for plenty of possible spinoff ideas too. Prequels could delve into the origins of the competition itself or simply show how earlier iterations panned out.

Article continues after ad

The world is Netflix’s oyster, so to speak, and as Hwang has confirmed, they’re not easing off the gas anytime soon.