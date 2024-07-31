Squid Game Season 2 trailer revealed & Netflix announces show’s final season

Squid Game Season 2 is closer than ever as the first teaser trailer has now been revealed, while Netflix also announced the show’s conclusion with a third and final outing.

Squid Game quickly became a cultural phenomenon after its 2021 release and as a result, hype has been a fever pitch for any scrap of news surrounding Season 2.

Breaking the silence on July 31, Netflix revealed the first bit of footage for Squid Game Season 2 in a brief 44-second teaser. Not only that, the streaming juggernaut announced ‘The Final Season’ is set to follow it up at some point in 2025.

Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on December 26, 2024, meaning fans won’t have to wait all too long for the third and final batch of episodes.

The teaser trailer itself doesn’t show a whole lot, merely previewing a new version of the iconic Red Light, Green Light game from Season 1. Whether this is just for promotional purposes or the game actually makes its way back into Season 2, we’ll have to wait and see.

“It’s been three years. Do you want to play again?” The Front Man asks the audience, breaking the fourth wall. “The real game begins” then flashes on screen.

Following the trailer with an official press release, we received a full synopsis for Season 2. Once again the focus is on Player 456, Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae. He “remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport.”

In order to end the game once and for all, however, “he needs to re-enter it.”

The full Season 2 synopsis is as follows:

“Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport.

“Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.”

Netflix Lee Jung-jae takes center stage again, re-entering the deadly competition in Squid Game Season 2.

Alongside the first real information on Season 2, Netflix also announced ‘The Final Season’ is set to follow close behind. Season 3, confirmed to be the show’s end, arrives at some point in 2025.

Obviously, it’s worth noting that this is the main show’s ‘final’ season. Given its extraordinary popularity, we’ve already seen one spinoff, Squid Game: The Challenge, and there’s no doubt there’s room for plenty more.