Squid Game Season 2 theory reveals the real intention of Captain Park

Captain Park pulled off a major twist in the Squid Game Season 2 finale, and while some think he’s being used to transport organs from the island, a new fan theory suggests that his true goal may be connected to Front Man.

Up until this point, Captain Park seemed like a guardian angel. After Front Man In-ho shot his brother Jun-ho in Season 1, the fisherman found him floating in the sea near the Squid Game island and saved him.

As is revealed in Squid Game Season 2, Park had been helping Jun-ho in his quest to find the island. After teaming up with Player 456, Jun-ho assembles a team of mercenaries to enact a mission to bring down the deadly competition for good.

However, in the finale, we find out that Park is a secret villain. When one of the mercenaries catches him messing with the drone footage at night, he pushes them overboard to their death.

Captain Park theory emerges after Squid Game Season 2 twist

Although it’s unconfirmed, it’s clear Captain Park is working for the higher-ups of Squid Game in some capacity. A theory has been put forward that he’s being paid by operators of the secret organ harvesting ring to transport organs to and from the island.

However, this doesn’t explain why he’s been misdirecting Jun-ho for the past two years, nor does it explain why he hasn’t just killed the police officer.

With this in mind, a new fan theory has emerged: Front Man hired Captain Park to protect his brother and keep him away from Squid Game.

Tumblr user queen-morgana91 explained that the “fisherman is helping transport the organs” idea “doesn’t make sense.”

“You have to explain to me why this guy has been wasting his time with Jun-ho for the past two years, giving excuses over excuses, trying to convince him to give up when he could’ve just… killed him?” they wrote.

“We have seen in Episode 7 he has no problem with murders. And do you think he saved him because he has a good heart?

“Like, this man was clearly sent by the Front Man to rescue and distract his brother. He’s literally protecting his boss’s family lol. If he’s helping transport the organs, he clearly left the job.”

The post has since been shared on the Squid Game subreddit, where one said, “Yeah I agree.” It certainly makes sense. After all, even though we don’t know how In-ho ended up becoming Front Man, we do know he loves his family.

When he was younger, he donated his kidney to Jun-ho. Later, he found himself in debt (which is why he joined the games in 2015) while trying to save his dying wife.

Another Redditor commented, “The captain is clearly a friend of the Front Man. The Front Man doesn’t want his brother killed, so he probably said to send him on a wild goose chase with the captain to make sure they don’t get close.”

“I always find it funny people believe this fisherman found the cop drowning in the sea by luck. What are the f**king odds?” added a third.

“The only logical explanation is that Front Man hired him to save his brother and make sure to watch over his moves and report back to him.”

Netflix

Others have added their own speculation to the mix, with many believing he could be doing both. “I mean it’s possible he’s doing both: working for the Front Man AND helping transport the organs,” said one.

Another wrote, “The boat captain has probably been helping transport the organs for many years but when the Front Man asked him to save his brother and then to distract him he had to do it.

“He couldn’t admit he was also helping the people selling the organs but he also probably can’t stop helping them or they would kill him.”

“He could do both,” added a third. “He’s in the area to get the latest round of organs and ALSO Front Man says to save his brother… babysitting the boss’s brother on weekends is just extra work that comes with working for the games.”

The good news is we don’t have long to wait to find out more about Captain Park’s real motives, as Squid Game Season 3 is dropping in 2025 (and Netflix may have already revealed the exact release date).

