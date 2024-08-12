Squid Game fans suspicious after noticing missing detail in Season 2 teaser

Red light, green light… Squid Game Season 2 is upon us, with Netflix dropping a new teaser – but a small yet significant detail is missing.

It’s felt like an age waiting for the second chapter to drop, especially after that ending, which set up a revenge arc for Squid Game Season 2.

After three long years, the hit Netflix K-drama is gearing up for a release in December, and until then, we can expect plenty of details to trickle through.

Article continues after ad

The latest is a short teaser that dropped last night (August 11), backed by Haydn’s famous trumpet concerto before blending into Shirudo’s sinister Squid Game theme tune.

We’re introduced to faceless players in their numbered tracksuits before landing on Player 456, aka Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae). Right at the end, text across the screen reads, “The real game begins.”

But when the camera zooms out to show his face, there’s something missing – his red hair. “Oh the red hair is gone then?” wrote one fan in response to the teaser, while another asked, “Why’s the hair not dyed?”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you cast your mind back to Squid Game Season 1, in the final scene we see Gi-hun with his new dyed ‘do, which as it turns out was a symbolic move.

Speaking to Zapzee in 2021, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk explained: “I thought about this intuitively, thinking about how Gi-hun should change his hair in a hair salon.

“I imagined being him and thought to myself, ‘What is the color that you would never choose to dye your hair?’

Article continues after ad

“Then I came to the conclusion that Gi-hun would never dye his hair red. It would be the craziest thing for him to do. So I chose the color and I thought it really showed his inner anger.”

So, why is his hair back to its natural color in the Squid Game Season 2 promo? The likeliest answer is that he grew it out, as the new chapter is set three years after Gi-hun won the game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As said by one fan, “I think we’ll see a little bit more of the airport scene but there’ll be a time jump.”

They also shared the synopsis, which reads, “Season 2 takes place three years after Gi-hun won Squid Game, giving up on going to the states and coming back with a new resolution in his mind.

“He once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.”

Article continues after ad

However, none of this has been confirmed as of yet – we’ll have to wait for more details to arrive to fully understand what happened to Gi-hun’s red hair.

Until then, be sure to check out all of the new TV shows heading to streaming this month. You can also take a look at everything we know about Heartstopper Season 3, Emily in Paris Season 4, and Virgin River Season 6.