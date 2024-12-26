Squid Game Season 2 review: Bloodier, bolder & better

Squid Game Season 2 is here, and it makes the first chapter of Hwang Dong-hyuk’s masterful Netflix series seem like child’s play. In Seong Gi-hun’s relentless pursuit of revenge, what was once a playground now feels like a battlefield – it’s bloodier, bolder, and better than ever.

This is quite the feat given the cultural impact of Squid Game’s first chapter. Within less than two weeks, the dystopian series – centering on cash-strapped contestants participating in deadly children’s games in the pursuit of wealth – became Netflix’s number one show in 90 countries.

But the furor didn’t end there. Squid Game-themed cosplay took over comic-cons, Netflix launched a wildly successful spinoff reality series, and hell, even MrBeast got involved with his own version of the competition. It’ll come as no surprise, then, that confirmation of a second and third season generated plenty of hype.

Beneath the excitement, there was a level of apprehension: could Squid Game Season 2 really match the quality of its predecessor? Anyone who had this fear (myself included) needn’t have worried – the game’s been leveled up, and the stakes have never been higher.

What is Squid Game Season 2 about?

Taking place three years after the events of Squid Game, Season 2 sees Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) make good on his promise to seek vengeance. His goal? Put a stop to the games for good before more people get killed.

But even with a bed-sized pile of cash, tracking down the shadowy organizers proves harder than expected, resulting in Gi-hun being thrust back into the world he nearly died to escape for another round of cutthroat kids’ games.

Without heading into spoiler territory, all you need to know about the police officer Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) – whose brother Hwang In-ho (Lee Byung-hun) was revealed to be Front Man – is back and on a mission of his own.

As the saying goes, vengeance is a dish best served cold, and in Gi-hun’s case, he’s had plenty of time to let his anger stew. It’s this emotional drive that makes Season 2 so compelling to watch.

Instead of simply piggybacking on the success of its predecessor, the latest installment turns the familiar concept on its head. Knowing the motives of the existing characters and what’s at stake for the new players, Dong-hyuk’s crafted an entirely new, much darker experience.

Let the games begin

Netflix

Even before the games commence, it’s fantastically frustrating, edge-of-your-seat stuff. Dong-hyuk’s a master at character development, giving each individual a personality that feels palpably real and relatable.

This pays off massively when Gi-hun finally arrives back in the devil’s playground, where, once again, 456 players compete in a series of children’s games in the hope of bagging 45.6 billion won ($31.7 million).

The emotional stakes of Squid Game Season 2 add a new layer of tension to proceedings, but that’s not the only reason they’re better this time around.

As the creator himself promised, not only are many of the games new but they’re also “greater in scale.” Again, I won’t spoil the fun, but I will say that they’re heart-thumpingly difficult and more harrowing to watch.

Dong-hyuk’s creativity really runs riot here, while a bigger budget allows him to deliver jaw-dropping set pieces. The primary colored gaming rooms remain a visual signature of the Netflix series, tapping into childhood nostalgia that’s juxtaposed with the deadly nature of the games.

There are also plenty of Easter eggs from the first season to enjoy, from tracks in the original soundtrack to a laugh-or-you’ll-cry nod to the infamous Dalgona cookie challenge.

The new and familiar faces of Squid Game

Netflix

Once again, there’s a diverse variety of characters the world left behind, from a North Korean defector to a mother-son duo (an unintentional callback to Squid Game: The Challenge).

They’re brought to life with powerful performances from the ensemble cast. As said, Gi-hun’s journey has changed significantly since his goofy gambling addict days in Season 1, and Jung-jae takes on this new persona with ease.

He’s utterly convincing, bringing a raised level of intensity as the man on a mission, but also moments of inadvertent levity when it’s needed the most.

Even the smallest roles feel vital, with each actor embodying the character they’re portraying while giving us players to root for or despise (especially after the voting process commences).

What’s great is we also get to learn about the faces behind the Pink Soldier masks, introducing a new dynamic to the narrative. This shift in perspectives cleverly deepens the show’s core analogy, emphasizing that systemic exploitation doesn’t only victimize the powerless but also co-opts them into becoming complicit.

Netflix

Dong-hyuk’s a lot less heavy-handed in his approach here, instead weaving the social commentary in a more subtle way.

But even if you ignored this aspect of the storyline, Squid Game Season 2 is just a bloody great, entertaining thriller from start to finish. The pacing is excellent – no moment is wasted, with character development balanced well with heart-racing action.

All of this culminates in an explosive finale, one that paves the way for the third and final season (which is coming in 2025, FYI).

Squid Game Season 2 review score: 5/5 – Great

I’m as shocked as the next person to find that Squid Game Season 2 is better than its predecessor. Please don’t take this as an insult – my assumptions were purely due to the fact that the first chapter was so impeccable.

But like Gi-hun, the show has matured; it’s dark, relentless, ambitious, and may just be the best TV show of 2024. Sorry, Baby Reindeer.

Squid Game Season 2 is streaming on Netflix now. You can also check out other TV shows dropping this month, and find out what’s going on with Stranger Things Season 5, The Sandman Season 2, and Black Mirror Season 7.