Squid Game Season 2 has an important post-credits scene you may have missed

Don’t turn off Squid Game Season 2 too quickly after Episode 7: there’s a post-credits scene, and while brief, it gives us an exciting tease of the next game.

You should really know better by now. Marvel movies have conditioned audiences to expect something, anything at the end – sometimes it’s a glimpse of what’s to come, other times it’s a funny gag (Captain America’s “patience” speech, for example).

By the time you’ve watched all seven episodes of the second season of Squid Game, you’ll probably be ready for a breather (especially after one particularly upsetting game) while you wait for Season 3.

However, Squid Game Season 2 ends with a post-credits scene you don’t want to miss.

Squid Game Game Season 2 post-credits scene explained

Netflix

After Season 2’s gut-wrenching ending, a post-credits scene teases the next game in the competition – and it appears to be a twist on Red Light, Green Light.

We’ve only seen three games in this edition of Squid Game: Red Light, Green Light, the Six-Legged Pentathlon, and Mingle. There are six games in total in every contest (not including ddakji and any “special games”, aka the Front Man allowing players to kill each other in the middle of the night).

There are two mannequins in the post-credits scene: Young-hee, the animatronic doll from Red Light, Green Light, and Cheol-su.

“That’s actually a [sneak peek] of Cheol-su, who, like Young-hee, is a new giant doll that we’re going to be showcasing in Season 3,” the show’s creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told Entertainment Weekly.

“And that’s also a hint at the most exciting game in Season 3 as well. So, while it hasn’t been shared yet, I hope everyone will be excited to meet Cheol-su and the new game.”

What is the next game?

Netflix

There are a few theories, but one is especially compelling: it could be a harder version of Red Light, Green Light.

In the first game, Gi-hun saved hundreds of lives by developing a winning strategy: everyone moved forward in unison in single file, blocking the majority of players from the view of Young-hee’s motion detectors.

However, if there’s another doll in the next game, it may be able to see everyone regardless of how they position themselves.

There are two other predictions: it could be a twist on the Bleep Test, forcing players to run back and forth between two spots until they’re too tired to continue, with each doll tracking their movements. It could also be inspired by Frogger, with contestants avoiding oncoming obstacles as they try to make it from one side to another.

Unfortunately, don’t expect any answers from Hwang before Season 3. “If you saw the hidden clip after the ending credits roll after the last episode of Season 2 — if you watch that clip, it’s going to give you a slight hint as to where Season 3 might take you. I think that’s all I can say, for now,” he told Variety.

