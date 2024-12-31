Why is Park Sung-hoon under fire? Squid Game controversy explained

Park Sung-hoon has earned praise from across the globe for his role as Cho Hyun-ju, aka Player 120, in Squid Game Season 2, but the actor has run into controversy after sharing an explicit image online.

Ever since the second chapter landed on Netflix, the new players have quickly been categorized into most annoying (Seon-nyeo, the shaman), most divisive (Thanos), and fan fave.

One who certainly falls into the latter camp is Hyun-ju, not only for bravely sharing her story as a trans woman with those around her but also for proving to be an invaluable asset both in the competition and in Seong Gi-hun’s quest against Squid Game.

This week, the news broke that Sung-hoon is facing backlash in South Korea, so what exactly happened? Warning: the following describes explicit content.

Park Sung-hoon faces backlash for explicit post

Netflix

Sung-hoon has apologized after sharing the DVD cover art of Squirt Game, a Japanese adult movie parody of the Netflix series, on Instagram.

The Squid Game Season 2 star swiftly deleted the post, but he’s facing backlash in South Korea where pornography is illegal and distribution can result in a prison sentence.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the criticism was intensified by the fact that the country had just entered a seven-day mourning period following the Jeju Air plane crash on Sunday (December 29).

Some fans have even asked for the actor to be removed from the upcoming K-drama The Tyrant’s Chef, having previously been cast alongside YoonA.

Sung-hoon has since apologized through his management agency BH Entertainment, explaining that he’d received the cover image via DMs and accidentally shared it.

The firm said in a statement, “Actor Park accidentally posted the image, which he received in a direct message, by mistakenly pressing the wrong button. The actor himself was also very shocked [at what happened].

“He is deeply sorry for making such a mistake in these circumstances and promises to be especially careful to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

Player 120 remains a fan fave after Squid Game Season 2

Netflix

Despite the backlash, Sung-hoon continues to earn praise for his role as Player 120, Hyun-ju – just take a look at the show’s subreddit.

In one of the latest posts, a Redditor wrote, “120 is the season’s MVP no doubt. One of the most badass characters I’ve seen in a while. I care about her more than Gi-Hun at this point… GOATED for sure.”

“My favorite character. Hopefully mg the actor wins some awards,” said another, while a third agreed, “She was a delight to see on screen throughout the season, and she definitely carried the last two episodes.”

One moment in particular has viewers enamored: when she slaps Seon-nyeo in the face during the Six-Legged Pentathlon. If it weren’t for Hyun-ju, their whole team would have died.

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously explained why the character wasn’t played by a trans actress.

In a conversation with TV Guide, he said, “When we researched in Korea, there are close to no actors that are openly trans, let alone openly gay, because unfortunately in the Korean society currently the LGBTQ community is rather still marginalized and more neglected, which is heartbreaking.”

“It was near impossible to find someone who we could cast authentically… and that led us to the decision to cast Sung-hoon,” Dong-hyuk continued.

“I have watched his work ever since his debut, and I had complete trust in him that he would be the right person in terms of talent in portraying this character.”

