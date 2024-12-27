Squid Game fans have one major complaint about Season 2

Squid Game Season 2 has finally landed on Netflix, and while it’s earning plenty of praise for its high-octane conclusion, one complaint has emerged.

Taking place three years after the events of Squid Game, the second chapter sees Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) returning to the games with one goal in mind: to put a stop to the deadly competition for good.

Meanwhile, after finding out that his brother Hwang In-ho (Lee Byung-hun) is the Front Man, police officer Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) embarks on a mission of his own, causing the two to cross paths.

They soon find out that convincing new players to opt out of the games is no mean feat, culminating in a truly jaw-dropping finale – but some fans aren’t too happy with Squid Game Season 2 after its cliffhanger ending.

Squid Game fans say Season 2 should have been Part 1 of 2

A number of viewers have argued that Squid Game Season 2 should have been marketed as Part 1, suggesting it felt “incomplete.”

You see, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk made Seasons 2 and 3 together, with the third and final chapter set to drop on Netflix in 2025. As such, rather than nine episodes like the first run, the second consists of seven episodes.

Additionally, the Season 2 finale finished with a cliffhanger (which we won’t give away just yet in case you haven’t had a chance to finish it).

Taking to Reddit, one viewer wrote, “Just finished Season 2 and although I enjoyed it, it felt incomplete. I personally don’t mind cliffhangers if they’re done effectively, but there has to be some sort of narrative resolution which offsets them. This didn’t have that.

“It would’ve made more sense marketing this season as Part 1 of 2, rather than deceiving the fan base into thinking it would be a complete season. Instead it only totalled a meagre seven episodes with a cliffhanger to end on.

“Just a bit disappointed with the execution, that’s all.”

Netflix

“Feel like I just got my chain jerked for seven hours straight,” said another, while a third agreed, “Just finished episode seven and what, that’s IT? There are cliffhangers, but this is just like an incomplete season.”

Others felt like there was too much “filler” in Squid Game Season 2, including this person who said, “We watched three voting ceremonies that lasted soooo long, they could’ve given us so much more.”

A second chimed in, “100 percent. There were very good moments. I loved rock paper scissors, Russian roulette, the six legged race, and the spin around door scenes. Buuuut there was so much filler.”

One pointed out that many fans might not realize Squid Game Season 3 is coming out soon. “I agree, while I enjoyed the episodes we got, it’s clear it’s one half of a whole,” they wrote.

“The general audience just sees Season 2 and are already complaining… Most don’t even know about a Season 3 coming out next year.”

In defense of Squid Game Season 2

Netflix

However, not everyone agrees with the criticism. “I think Season 2 was better than Season 1 in terms of structure and pacing,” said one. “The characters were engaging too and it felt like a strong story.”

Another added, “If you thought it was a season that was going to come with a complete ending, that’s on you I think.

“It’s been known for a while that it was only seven episodes, and it’s easy to realize while watching it that considering it didn’t start until Episode 3, it wasn’t going to end there.

“We also knew from the beginning there was a third season coming, so clearly the story wasn’t going to be finished in Season 2. And it was a complete season. Season 2 was only two episodes shorter than Season 1.

“That’s as if they cut out the episode where they returned to the real world after the first game and cut out the final episode where Gi-hun had just left after winning, both of which we clearly aren’t going to see in Season 2.

“Just because you’re not satisfied with the length of it doesn’t mean it isn’t a full season. There’s no rule that determines how long a season of a show has to be. Of course it’s incomplete, the story isn’t finished.”

If you want to make up your own mind, Squid Game Season 2 is streaming on Netflix now. You can also read more about the new Player 001, the Salesman’s unhinged backstory, and why the prize money isn’t as much as you might think.