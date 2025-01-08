Squid Game Season 2 knocked off top of Netflix but not by a new show

Squid Game Season 2 has been dethroned from the very top spot on Netflix, but not by the rise of a brand-new series, rather, something else entirely.

Squid Game has once again captured the hearts and eyes of viewers all across the world, with Season 2 smashing records and topping Netflix charts. With it brings a whole new wave of anticipation for the series conclusion set to drop in June 2025.

However, this hit Korean drama has been toppled from the number one spot on Netflix by an unsuspecting rival, one that isn’t by any means a new show or series.

Rather, the longstanding wrestling program, WWE Monday Night RAW, managed to face the odds during its Netflix debut and soared right to the top of the charts, at least in North America.

WWE overtakes Squid Game Season 2 to become top Netflix show

Despite Squid Games Season 2 holding the number one spot on Netflix for multiple weeks since its debut, WWE has come in swinging and already dethroned the record-breaking thriller.

In a historic deal reportedly worth $5 billion, WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night RAW, now airs exclusively on Netflix. After months of build-up and anticipation, the first episode streamed live on January 6, 2025.

Pulling out all the stops to ensure WWE’s debut on Netflix was a show to remember, the over three-hour-long program was flooded with the biggest names in the business. The Rock, John Cena, The Undertaker, and Hulk Hogan all appeared to celebrate RAW’s transition over to Netflix.

Logan Paul also appeared in the crowd, and his return to WWE was teased in a brief video packed despite the YouTuber claiming he has retired.

What’s more, the crowd for RAW’s first Netflix episodes was littered with stars, including but not limited to Travis Scott, Macaulay Culkin, Gabriel Iglesias, Seth Green, and Stephen Amell.

Given that this was just the first episode of RAW on Netflix and that it’s already flying to the top of the charts, the iconic wrestling program is likely to become a mainstay and consistent hit for the platform.

While Squid Game may have lost its crown temporarily, it is still the fourth most-watched show on Netflix of all time and is likely to continue creeping higher up that list in the coming weeks and months.