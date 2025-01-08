Squid Game Season 2 is already coming for Season 1’s viewership crown

Squid Game’s first season was the most-viewed series in Netflix history. Thanks to the return of a massive international audience, it looks like Season 2 is coming for the Season 1’s crown.

The series’ debut season lit up the viewership charts thanks to its wide international success. Season 2 seemed to follow apace, hitting 68 million views in the first four days following its premiere on December 26 (as measured by total viewing hours over run time).

The show has continued to climb to new heights with Season 2, progressively rising in Netflix’s charts for non-English language series. With a stunning level of viewership in its first 11 days, its second season might come for Squid Game’s crown, yet.

A series without viewership peer

According to a release from Deadline, from the week of December 30 through January 5, the series’ Season 2 has gained an additional 58.2M views. Added to the initial batch total of 68M views, it has achieved a total of 126.2M views over 11 days.

The total places Squid Game Season 2 at number two on Netflix’ most watched non-English language series list, behind only Squid Game Season 1. It’s also the streamer’s fourth most-watched show of all time, behind Wednesday and Stranger Things Season 4.

According to Deadline’s count, the sophomore season has 79 days to net another 139M in order to take Season One’s crown. That would be a wild accomplishment, a feat no other Netflix show has managed to pull off. While you wait to see if Squid Game Season 3 retains its popularity, here’s a spin-off that the series’ creator might actually have an interest in developing.

