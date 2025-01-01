Squid Game Season 2 hidden detail shows sinister game was sabotaged

Not only did the Front Man infiltrate the latest competition in Squid Game Season 2, but there’s a hidden detail in the first chapter that shows how he purposely sabotaged the Six-Legged Pentathlon.

As far as Squid Game challenges go, the Six-Legged Pentathlon was hard. So hard, in fact, that we ranked it in second place, just behind Season 1’s Glass Bridge.

Given Seong Gi-hun, aka Player 456, is the lead character, we knew his team was going to survive. But that didn’t make watching their round any less tense, especially when Front Man disguised as Player 001 joined them.

Now, a subtle detail from Squid Game Season 1 has been doing the rounds, as it shows why he struggled with the spinning top.

Front Man played with the wrong hand in Squid Game Season 2

When Front Man reveals his identity as In-ho to his brother Jun-ho in Squid Game’s first chapter, he puts out his hand to him before shooting him – and both times he uses his left hand.

However, in the Six-Legged Pentathlon, he uses his right hand to wrap the string around the spinning top.

Given no detail is an accident in Squid Game, it seems Front Man was purposely using his non-dominant hand for the Season 2 challenge, perhaps to pile the pressure on Gi-hun.

Up until this point, their team breezed through the mini-games, but thanks to Front Man’s struggle, they didn’t cross the finish line until the very last second.

One eagle-eyed fan spotted this hidden detail, sharing side-by-side clips of the two moments alongside the words, “Bro thought we wouldn’t notice.”

The TikTok has since been posted on the Squid Game subreddit with the caption, “Small little detail that proved 001/Frontman was intentionally messing up the top spinning challenge in game two.”

“How do people notice this?!?!? Frontman’s dominant hand is his left hand. He was using his right hand for the top spinning challenge,” they added. “He was on purposely messing with them! Full credits to the TikTok user who posted this.”

Netflix He’s a leftie!

In response to the post, one wrote, “He’s funny for that honestly. Just wanted to see them all sweat for fun. You can even see him give a little smile when he bends down to pick it up after tossing it backwards.”

“Yeah, I think every single thing that he did or that happened to him in the games was 100% intentional,” said another.

Others have questioned why he would want them to potentially lose, to which another Redditor explained that “it might have messed up the overall plan, but they could have kept 001 and 456 alive secretly and still allowed the rest of the game to continue.”

Squid Game Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Netflix now, with Season 3 dropping in 2025. While you wait, check out our predictions for who’ll die in Season 3 and what will happen in the final chapter.