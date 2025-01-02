Squid Game fans prove most frustrating Season 2 game can easily be beaten

Technically, we’ve only had two completed games we’ve never seen before – but Squid Game Season 2 fans have already made playing one in particular look like light work.

There’s probably nobody left on this planet who’s watched an episode of Squid Game and not thought: “I would have aced that.” Whether it’s Red Light, Green Light or Ddakji, we think we’ve got the horrific games sussed.

But what if we actually do? Obviously, spinoff reality TV series Squid Game: The Challenge taught us that everyday folk could indeed beat the system, but Season 2 has now introduced two new games (and a “special game,” if we’re being pedantic).

Article continues after ad

While our special game has led us to an almighty cliffhanger, another might be the most frustrating and fiddly so far. Even so, there’s an element fans have proved is a walk in the park, even when it looks incredibly difficult.

Article continues after ad

Squid Game fans are nailing Six Legs mini-game Gong-gi

Of course I’m talking about Gong-gi, which makes up part of the Six-Legged Pentathlon games played in Squid Game Season 2 Episode 4. It’s the ultimate challenge of hand-eye coordination – players need to catch and throw colored stones in a particular order while picking up a set number simultaneously.

Article continues after ad

The full rules look like this:

Round 1: Drop the stones and pick them up one by one.

Round 2: Drop the stones and pick them up two by two.

Round 3: Drop the stones, pick up three at once, then pick up the remaining one.

Round 4: Throw one stone in the air, drop the remaining stones, catch the stone in the air, and then pick up the other four at once.

Round 5a: Hold all five stones in the palm of your hand, and throw them before flipping your hand over so they all land on the tops of your fingers.

Round 5b: Continuing from 5a, throw and catch all five stones.

However, each time players pick up, they need to throw however many stones are already in their palm in the air as they do so, and then catch them again.

Complicated? Not for the swathes of Korean parents taking to TikTok to prove it’s a piece of cake.

“POV: Your 1970s Korean mom would’ve slayed in Squid Game 2” one video caption reads, with another adding about their dad “He makes it look so easy…”

Article continues after ad

“Tell them they’re on my team,” one comment said, with another fan replying “Tell Dad we say pass!”

Article continues after ad

Gong-gi is technically a children’s game and also has popular iterations in India, Turkey, and Ethiopia. If Squid Game Season 2 has inspired you to try it yourself, you can buy a set on Amazon for under ten dollars.

Squid Game Season 2 is on Netflix now. Check out what we know so far about Season 3, why Thanos speaks English, why Season 3’s next game can’t be Jack and Jill, and every Squid Game challenge ranked by difficulty.