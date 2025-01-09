Squid Game Season 2 dethroned by shocking new documentary on Netflix chart

Squid Game Season 2 is a monster hit for Netflix, but the show has already lost top spot on the streamer’s chart, being dethroned by a controversial new documentary.

The first series of Squid Game is the most-watched show ever on Netflix, so it’s no surprise that Season 2 has posted similarly huge numbers since dropping on December 26.

The new episodes attracted more than 126 million views in just 11 days, making it the streamer’s No. 2 most-watched non-English season ever, trailing only Season 1.

This bodes well for Netflix, as Squid Game Season 3 is dropping later this year. But in spite of those stats, Season 2 has already been replaced at the top by a show about Jerry Springer.

Jerry Springer documentary ousts Squid Game on Netflix chart

A new documentary about The Jerry Springer Show – simply titled ‘Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action’ – is now the number one show on Netflix.

The two-part documentary launched on January 7, 2025, and immediately rocketed to the top of the TV chart.

Directed by Luke Sewell – whose previously helmed Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King – the official Jerry synopsis states that: “the jaw-dropping series tells the story of the show as it’s never been told before, with extraordinary firsthand testimony and revelations from show insiders who lay bare the dark truths behind its entertaining facade.”

The documentary also exposes the “grotesque” episode of The Jerry Springer Show that got banned, which revolved around a man leaving his wife and children to marry a Shetland pony.

Though as we previously wrote, Fights, Camera, Action falls into the true crime documentary trap of leaning into sensationalism, while adding little new to the story that’s being covered.

