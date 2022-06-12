Squid Game season 2 confirmed by Netflix

Netflix has officially confirmed that the massively popular show Squid Game will be returning for a second season.

Squid Game took the world by storm in late 2021, becoming the most popular show to ever air on Netflix just 12 days after its release, completely out of nowhere. The wildly popular Korean drama became a global phenomenon, going viral across social media.

The Netflix show took a lot of viewers back to their childhood, reminding them of games they used to play as 456 contestants battled it out playing children’s games, but with a deadly twist if they fail – a massive contributor to Squid Game’s success

Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

In a tweet on June 12, Netflix and Squid Game writer, director and producer Hwang Dong-Hyuk officially announced Squid Game season 2 is on the way, along with a message for fans.

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of ‘Squid Game’ to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever,” the tweet read. “As the writer, director, and producer of ‘Squid Game’, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show.

“And now, Gi-huh returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.”

Hwang Dong-Hyuk writer, director, producer, and creator of @squidgame has a message for the fans: pic.twitter.com/DxF0AS5tMM — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

Squid Game season 2 release date

Netflix has now officially confirmed a second season for Squid Game is on the way, However, there’s currently no confirmed release date set for the next chapter of the Korean series.