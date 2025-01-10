Squid Game beaten by Taylor Sheridan show in first streaming chart of 2025

Squid Game Season 2 has broken all kinds of streaming records since landing at the tail end of 2024, but the Netflix hit wasn’t the most-watched series in the US at the start of 2025 – according to a new report, that honor goes to a Taylor Sheridan title.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Squid Game’s second chapter has been another smash hit. The first season was landmark TV, quickly becoming Netflix’s most-watched non-English series of all time.

Article continues after ad

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk put his blood, sweat, and teeth (literally) into ensuring Season 2 matched its predecessor, with plenty more brutal challenges and an action-packed ending. His efforts have paid off: the show earned 126.2 million views in its first 11 days.

Given it dropped on December 26 and quickly shot up to first place on the Netflix top 10 charts, it wouldn’t be outlandish of you to assume Squid Game was the most-watched show at the start of 2025. But you would be wrong.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Landman beats Squid Game in 2025 streaming chart

Although Squid Game Season 2 took the streaming crown for the end of 2024, according to the Wrap Report, Paramount Plus’s Taylor Sheridan show Landman was the most streamed title in the US from December 30, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

Overall, Netflix absolutely dominated the charts, with seven of the top 10 programs belonging to the streaming service. However, the Yellowstone creator still bags first spot with his new show, which centers on Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) and the high-stakes world of Texas oil rigging.

Article continues after ad

The Wrap report is based on Samba TV’s panel of more than three million households, balanced to the US Census, and includes streaming movie and series originals that also aired on linear TV. You can check out the full list in order below:

Landman Season 1 – Paramount+ Squid Game Season 2 – Netflix Missing You Season 1 – Netflix Carry-On – Netflix Virgin River Season 6 – Netflix Dune: Part Two – Netflix Wicked – VOD Squid Game Season 1 – Netflix Beast Games Season 1 – Prime Video

The results have sparked a busy discussion, with many refusing to believe that Landman could beat Squid Game in viewership.

Netflix

In response to a Reddit post sharing the report, one wrote, “There’s not a chance in the world Landman has more streamers or viewership. Especially from a Paramount+ show.” Another said, “There’s no way this is accurate.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Others believe this is the case but are shocked regardless, with one writing, “That’s actually kinda insane considering how big Squid Game was. Taylor Sheridan is a force of nature I don’t understand.”

“That is so disturbing. Landman is one of the worst shows ever made,” said another, while a third added, “I think he’s hitting demographics that are big in numbers and not as often targeted with big-budget productions.”

Landman is currently airing on Paramount+, while Squid Game Seasons 1-2 are on Netflix. You can read everything we know about Squid Game Season 3, the truth behind the alleged ‘Squid Game Cinematic Universe’, and find out when the next episode of Landman drops.