Squid Game is over but Netflix has the perfect show to watch while you wait for Season 3 

By this point, it’s very likely you’ve finished Squid Game Season 2, and if not, well, I’m sorry you’re out of time…. BANG!



For those of you still alive to read this, you’re probably looking for something to fill the time while you wait for the next round of games to begin. So how should you while away the hours?

You could play some Dalgona or maybe murder your rivals? (Editor’s note: Dexerto does not approve of murdering your rivals… unless they have it coming).

Or you could indulge in another set of deadly games courtesy of another brilliant Netflix show.

Alice in Borderland

Netflix

Alice in Borderland is an adaptation of Haro Aso’s manga of the same name and tells the story of Ryōhei Arisu and Yuzuha Usagi, who find themselves trapped in a mysteriously abandoned Tokyo.

As they wander the city, the pair – and a gaggle of other competitors – are compelled to take part in a series of deadly games in order to survive.

Yeah, there are a few differences between the series. Alice in Borderland has a more supernatural bend to it (and the games are arguably more extreme), while Squid Game is a withering critique of the failures of capitalism.

Yet, what the pair have in common is the bizarre visceral thrill of seeing contestants blown apart (sometimes quite literally in the case of Alice in Borderland) while playing children’s games.

Netflix

Take the game of Hide & Seek from Alice in Borderland Season 1 Episode 3. We don’t want to spoil it for those of you who haven’t watched, but it’s every bit as fiendish as anything Front Man could come up with – let’s just say it doesn’t end well for those who get caught.

Beyond those superficial similarities, both shows also deal with the fundamental question of what you’d do to survive in a seemingly impossible situation and the emotional toll that takes on a person.

In Squid Game Season 2, Gi-hun has essentially been left a shell of a man after the games, driven mad by the guilt he feels for surviving while others died. There’s a similar strand running through Alice in Borderland, with players regularly left devastated by their own survival while their friends and allies die.

We have some good news for you if we’ve piqued your interest. There are currently two seasons of Alice in Borderland on Netflix (a whole 16 episodes) for you to enjoy, and Season 3 is on its way later this year!

