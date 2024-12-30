Squid Game Season 2 character could still be alive after shocking death in finale

Let’s be clear: loads of players died by the end of Squid Game Season 2. However, one character may still be alive, even though they were shot.

If you got too attached to any of the new characters in Squid Game, you’ve only got yourself to blame. It is a show that hinges on death, and between Red Light, Green Light, the Six-Legged Pentathlon, and Mingle, Season 2 didn’t skimp on casualties.

The finale ramped up the bloodshed when Gi-hun staged a coup against the guards, coming after a brawl in the players’ bathroom and a nighttime assault in the dormitory. Dozens were killed, and the rebellion failed.

Article continues after ad

However, there may still be hope for one character – and a rogue guard could be responsible for saving their life.

Kyung-seok may still be alive in Squid Game

Netflix

In Episode 7, it appeared that Kyung-seok was killed by a guard after the firefight on the staircases. However, there’s a chance he was shot in a non-fatal area by No-eul.

Article continues after ad

At the start of Season 2, we saw No-eul and Kyung-seok in the real world. She worked at an amusement park, where Kyung-seok’s daughter collapsed. After finding the young girl’s hat, she secretly returned it before going back to work… as a guard at the games.

Article continues after ad

It’s then revealed that Kyung-seok entered the competition, hoping to earn enough money for his daughter’s medical bills. No-eul is clearly protective of him, even while murdering other players. We know she’s a North Korean defector, and that she wants to track down her daughter, so it’s easy to see why she wants him to stay alive; he’s doing everything he can for his child, just like her.

Netflix

Also, crucially, No-eul has her own code that puts her at odds with her colleagues. If a player is still alive after they’re shot, they’re supposed to be left that way and taken to the organ harvesters (if they’re already dead, their organs won’t be as fresh, therefore less valuable).

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

She often prevents this, double-tapping anyone left breathing after they’ve failed a challenge.

So, if she shot Kyung-seok in a non-fatal area (she’s a crack shot, so she’d know where to hit him), she could get him to a safe-ish place and maybe even get him out before he’s killed.

“I rewatched the final episode and the guard that shot player 246 was a triangle, and pink guard 11 is also a triangle so it’s possible it was her who shot him,” a Redditor also pointed out.

Article continues after ad

“Don’t think he is dead, it was probably No-eul that shot him at a non-death-threatening area and plan to save him out of those caskets. They introduce us to No-eul and show a lot of scenes about her and what was happening too. She might turn against them in Season 3,” another viewer predicted.

Squid Game Season 3 is set to drop at some point in 2025. Read our predictions for the third season, find out why Hyun-ju isn’t played by a trans woman, and if you should watch Season 2 subtitled or dubbed.

Article continues after ad