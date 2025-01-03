Squid Game’s Front Man is so unpredictable even his actor doesn’t know how Season 3 ends

Lee Byung-hun was intimidating as Squid Game Season 1 antagonist the Front Man, but the villain’s surprising new Season 2 role was so mysterious that even Byung-hun can’t predict his series future.

In Season 1, protagonist Gi-hun was floored to find out that Player 001, his supposed ally, was actually the game’s dying founder. Season 2 sees a brand new Player 001, Hwang In-ho who secretly doubles as the infamous Front Man. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk discussed the character’s complex perspective, simultaneously respecting Gi-hun, wanting him to “fight on,” but also feeling “hatred” towards him.

It all lead towards a fateful second season full of conflict, but what does it mean for In-ho? According to Byung-hun, it’s even complex for him to figure out the nemesis’ motives (and ultimate decisions).

In-ho’s interiority is maked even to Lee Byung-hun

In an interview with THR, Byung-hun first clarified that In-ho’s initial entry into the contest found him in a dark place.

“When he entered the game previously, it was even more desperate,” he explained. “Seeing the pit of humanity… I think that even though In-ho’s body is alive, his soul died a long time ago. Because of that, life and death don’t have a lot of meaning for him.”

Netflix

His boldest move yet was entering the games as a player, putting his life on the line and putting himself at risk of being discovered by Gi-hun. “The biggest reason for him entering the games again is so he can break Gi-hun’s spirit.” That wasn’t the initial plan, however. Byung-hun continued:



“At first when Gi-hun returned, he was just going to observe him and see what he does. But then he realizes Gi-hun’s telling the other participants the rules of the game. He’s raising them up, collecting them and giving them power. That’s when he realizes he needs to step up as well.”

If all this mystery makes it hard to predict how his arc ends in Season 3, Byung-hun feels the same. “I’m not just saying this because I don’t want to spoil season three,” he clarified. “I really mean it: In-ho’s interiority is really hard to know, even as season three progresses.”



