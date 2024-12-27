Squid Game fans think Front Man looks like this James Bond star and they’re right

Netflix has released Squid Game Season 2 as a late Christmas present, and some dedicated fans have already devoured the latest series.

Now as they wait for their friends and family to catch up with the explosive ending, the Squid Game fandom has taken to Reddit to start comparing notes, talk about theories, and whine about it only being seven episodes long (don’t worry Squid Game Season 3 is coming in 2025).

Perhaps unsurprisingly, considering his importance to the series one character in particular has caught the attention of fans. We’re talking, of course, about the man behind the games, our sinister silver overseer, Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), aka Hwang In-ho.

Article continues after ad

You look familiar…

So what is it about Front Man that’s captivated Redditors? Is it his cruelty? His complicated relationship with his brother? His, frankly, dazzling mask? No, it’s none of those things, it’s that he looks like a James Bond star. Specifically they think he looks like Mads Mikkelsen and you know what? They’ve got a point.

Article continues after ad

While watching the show, there was something about the character that seemed familiar (and not just because I remember him from Season 1), but it took a trip to Reddit for the pieces to come together in my mind. I think though, while the pair undoubtedly have a similar jawline what they actually have in common is a sort of brooding intensity that makes them captivating to watch.



As I say though I’m not the only person who thinks this. Plenty of Redditors have taken to r/SquidGame to say the same. “Bruh, I’m glad I wasn’t the only one,” wrote one user. “The whole time I saw him I got such Hannibal vibes. I had to make sure that Mads wasn’t Korean. I’m convinced they’re the same person just with different spawn points.”

Article continues after ad

“That’s what’s been running through my mind while watching season 2,” added another. While several people admitted to giving him the nickname Hannibal while watching. If you’ve been enjoying the games’ return then check out our article explaining why Squid Game Season 2 is so short or which Squid Game challenge we think is hardest.