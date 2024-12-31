Squid Game fans can’t wait for Season 2’s most annoying character to die

Squid Game Season 2 wasn’t a total bloodbath like its predecessor. In fact, several of the show’s worst characters somehow managed to survive the deadly children’s games.

Unsurprisingly, then, a number of fans (just like the VIPs) are baying for blood, and want these cruel and cowardly contestants to be blown up during a deadly game of conkers or decapitated while playing hopscotch during Squid Game Season 3.

Of all the surviving players, though, it’s Player 100, Im Jeong-dae, who’s earned the most ire from audiences and to be honest it’s easy to see why.

Article continues after ad

The man is, for lack of a better word, a massive jerk (Editor’s note: We can’t swear at work) who’s put his own greed above the safety of his fellow competitor’s at every opportunity.

Squid Game Season 2 fans despise Player 100

Netflix

Honestly, though, I could probably forgive that if he wasn’t a massive blowhard. Jeong-dae’s a loser in every sense of the word and arguably the biggest failure playing in the games, owing 10 Billion KRW.

Article continues after ad

Not that you’d think that from listening to him. The guy’s constantly ordering people about and demanding people respect him despite being as likable as a slug with anti-social behavioral problems.

Article continues after ad

In fact Jeong-dae’s so loathed that the Squid Game subreddit seems united in it’s wish to see him dead. A recent post picturing Jeong-dae and captioned “Once this mf dies, party at my place” garnered more that 7,000 upvotes and nearly 400 comments (at the time of writing) with (almost) everyone in agreement that he needs to die and soon.

“I kept saying ‘I can’t wait for this guy to be killed’. He was like the unlikeable CEO asshole everyone hates,” wrote one user, while another added, “I love how he thinks he will survive. Gotta love the confidence. Will love the downfall more.”

Article continues after ad

Other Redditors seemed to take delight in knowing he’ll meet a sticky end soon. “He’s definitely the most screwed. He would need to get to at least the final four in order to have enough to pay off his debt and no way is that going to happen,” wrote another.

Article continues after ad

Of course, in an effort to be fair and balanced, we should point out some Redditors did defend the character.

“Really don’t mind him. Dude have (Sic) like 10B debt, I understand why he badly wants to keep playing games,” said one user, while another claimed, “Bro had a sh*t ton of debt and was locked in to continue… idk how he was annoying.”

Article continues after ad

So, what do you think? Can you not wait until Jeong-dae is Jeong-dead or do you think the guy’s just playing the hand he’s been dealt? For more Squid Game fun, check out our list of questions Squid Game Season 3 needs to answer or our list of the most exciting TV shows coming in 2025.