Squid Game creator reveals details about possible Netflix spin-off series

Squid Game as we know it may be ending with Season 3, but audiences may get an entirely different look at the games in the future.

Beyond David Fincher’s reported English-language remake and Squid Game: The Challenge, we know that this Squid Game arc ends with Season 3. However, Netflix isn’t done with the wildly popular property.

While series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has reservations about continuing past Season 3, it turns out there’s at least one story he might still like to tell.

In an interview, the Squid Game maestro noted that one particular approach to a spinoff could be interesting to him, and it would give fans an entirely new look into the games.

Squid Game may get a spinoff focused on the guards

In the interview with THR, Dong-hyuk began by reiterating that Season 3 wraps his intended arc for Squid Game. “Personally, I see the third season as being the finale to this story,” he said, “That’s “because I believe I’ve had closure to the story I wanted to tell about society through the character of Seong Gi-hun.”

He continued by noting what it would take for him to want to reenter the Squid Game world. “If I ever wanted to go back to the world of Squid Game, it would be about different characters with a different story arc,” he said. “Some kind of spinoff, maybe.”

Dong-hyuk elaborated on what a spinoff series could entail and how he’d expand on the Squid Game universe: “For example, the masked guards. How did they end up here? What do they do in their downtime?” he posited. “Something like that, maybe.”

A guard’s eye view of the games would be a revolutionary new window into the murderous games, and given that we know there’s a history of players becoming involved in the mysterious organization running them, there are easy ways of expanding the games without losing the series’ critical edge.

Season 3 is likely headed your way in June 2025, continuing where Season 2 leaves off. Check out some details you might have missed about Front Man and that eerie Recruiter scene.

