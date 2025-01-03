Squid Game creator reveals Front Man’s ‘secret’ hopes for Player 456

Following the explosive release of Squid Game Season 2 on Netflix, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has answered many of our questions about Front Man – including what he’s “secretly” hoping for Player 456, Seong Gi-hun.

What we’ve learned about Front Man throughout the first two seasons of Squid Game is: his real name is Hwang In-ho; he’s Jun-ho’s half brother (who he donated his kidney to); he was once a police officer; his wife and unborn child died; and he played and won the 28th Squid Game.

Article continues after ad

One of the biggest questions we need Season 3 to answer is how In-ho went from a law-abiding family man to the nefarious leader of the deadly competition. And what his true motives are for joining the latest round as Player 001.

There are plenty of theories, with many leaning towards the idea that Front Man is somehow training Gi-hun to follow in his footsteps, or that he’s simply messing with him. But we might not need to wonder now thanks to Dong-hyuk’s new insights.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Front Man “secretly” wants Player 456 to keep fighting

Netflix

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Squid Game creator explained that he believes Front Man is conflicted in his feelings towards Gi-hun, and that “Secretly, he might even want Gi-hun to fight on.”

Dong-hyuk also confirmed what we already suspected about In-ho: that he experienced the same journey as Gi-hun, but chose a completely different path by becoming Front Man.

“The Front Man – or, rather, In-ho – is just like Gi-hun: someone who entered the Squid Game with very similar purposes,” he told the outlet.

Article continues after ad

“He experienced all of the cruelties, saw the rock bottom of humanity, was extremely disappointed, which led to him giving up humanity altogether. That’s how he became a host. Much like the story of Darth Vader who couldn’t become a Jedi.”

As for whether Front Man sympathizes with Player 456 or is simply manipulating him throughout his time as Player 001, Dong-hyuk said, “At the same time, what he feels toward Gi-hun is hatred. He looks down on him and wants to win above him.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“However, deep inside, watching Gi-hun having gone through the same experience he first had in Squid Game, and seeing how Gi-hun is genuinely believing in humanity, is persisting to protect humanity… I believe the Front Man harbors a very strange inferiority complex, or a sense of defeat, when he sees Gi-hun.”

But even “deeper down,” he thinks the Squid Game boss has a level of “respect” for Gi-hun too, something Front Man actor Lee Byung-hun had many discussions about while preparing for Season 2.

Article continues after ad

“Because it’s based on that kind of character interpretation, there are times where that mentality peeks through the character,” added Dong-hyuk.

“He really sees what he let go of and what he lost when he sees Gi-hun. Secretly, he might even want Gi-hun to fight on.”

The outlet then asked the question you’ll no doubt have after reading that: could Front Man have a redemption arc in Squid Game Season 3?

Article continues after ad

“You can see it in season three,” Dong-hyuk teased. “There’s an answer to that question.”

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, we don’t have long to wait to find out, as Season 3 is dropping in 2025 (and Netflix may have already revealed the exact release date).

Until then, check out our breakdown of the Season 2 ending, our ranking of the Squid Game challenges, and who we think will die in Season 3.