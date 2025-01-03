Squid Game creator explains why he killed off Season 2’s most divisive character

It isn’t a spoiler to say lots of people die in Squid Game Season 2, but one death is particularly “intense”, and it happens to one of the creator’s favorite characters.

If you were to die in one of Squid Game’s challenges, how would you want to go out? The best option is surely a bullet straight in the head – unless you want to plummet from the Glass Bridge, fall to your death in Tug-of-War, or probably get beaten to a pulp in the titular game.

In Season 2, just like Season 1, players aren’t always killed during the games. Tension among the remaining contestants eventually reaches boiling point, leading to a bloody, brutal brawl in the men’s bathroom.

A few people die, including one of the show’s most divisive characters to date – but it “was the right time.”

Why Thanos died in Squid Game Season 2

Netflix

Thanos (T.O.P.) dies by the end of Squid Game Season 2, killed by Player 333 (Lee Myung-gi, also known as MG Coin).

He confronts Myung-gi after he votes to stop the games, threatening to cut off his finger and give it to Kim Jun-hee (Player 222). They end up fighting, but as Thanos strangles him, Myung-gi stabs him in the neck with a fork, and he succumbs to his wound.

It’s a gnarly end for one of Season 2’s most loathsome (and loveable) villains, and according to Hwang Dong-hyuk, there was no other way.

“As for Thanos… he’s one of my favorite characters, too! I believe that was the right time to see him off,” he explained to THR.

“Although I will admit, I do think the death was sudden. It was very intense, which was the right way at just the right time for him to go. The way he leaves the story, if you watch until the third season, it will almost feel as if he’s still there in some ways in terms of how he affects the plot.”

Squid Game creator says Thanos actor was ‘brave’

Netflix

Hwang also praised the star (real name Choi Seung-hyun) for his portrayal of Thanos, a drug-addicted rapper – especially considering the actor earlier received a 10-month jail sentence and two-year mandatory military service for possession of marijuana.

“As you may know, the actor Seung-hyun, about nine years ago got involved in a marijuana scandal in Korea and wasn’t able to do any projects for the past nine years in Korea, and so this is a comeback after quite a long hiatus, and particularly because he portrays a character that’s a rapper and also someone who is on drugs,” Hwang told People.

“I feel that it took him a lot of guts, in a way, to portray a character, especially someone who shares a lot of similarities that are quite negative to him as a person too, so I think it took him a lot of courage to take on that role.

“Despite the long hiatus, I have to say, as a director, he performed very impressively, and I’m very satisfied with what he did with the character.”

