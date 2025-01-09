The truth behind Netflix’s alleged ‘Squid Game Cinematic Universe’

After the success of Season 2, you may have seen posts on social media about plans for a ‘Squid Game Cinematic Universe’, with Netflix seemingly launching four more shows. But there’s something you should know.

Squid Game wasn’t a one-off success. Season 2 has been a huge hit on Netflix; it’s already closing in on the first season’s viewing figures, becoming the platform’s second-most-watched non-English show of all time.

The streamer has other plans for the franchise, too. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has hinted that spinoffs could already be in the works, Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 is happening, and David Fincher may be making an American version.

So, a Squid Game Cinematic Universe may not seem out of the question – but, sadly, you’ve been duped.

The Squid Game Cinematic Universe isn’t real

Sorry, but the so-called ‘Squid Game Cinematic Universe’ is fake.

An image has been circulating on social media that looks a bit like what Kevin Feige would unveil at Comic-Con for the MCU, showing off an alleged timeline for the SGCU. It includes Squid Game 3, Squid Game 1987, Squid Game USA, Squid Game 28th, and Squid Game World, seemingly all coming to Netflix between now and Winter 2028.

Let me insist: this is completely made up, no matter what people on Facebook and TikTok have told you (one video has over 876,000 views, while another has more than 550,000 views).

What is next for Squid Game?

Squid Game Season 3 is set for release later in 2025 (possibly in June, if a leak is to be believed), while Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 is also expected to drop this year.

Beyond that, the franchise’s future is unclear. Fincher has Hwang’s blessing, with the creator saying: “I don’t think it’s official yet… but I mean, as a filmmaker and creator, I respect Fincher. I love his work, so if he does make a remake or spinoff of Squid Game of his own, as a fan, I’ll look forward to it.

“I think he’ll make a great spinoff or something. So I’m just curious [to] know what he’s going to make based on Squid Game, so I’m looking forward to it. He’s expanding my world, but it’s still my world.”

He also told The Wrap: “I know Netflix has a plan. They are not going to throw this idea away… maybe I’ll be in one of those projects as an advisor or co-creator. Who knows? But Season 3 is not going to be the end of the Squid Game universe.”

In other words, Squid Game isn’t going away any time soon – but its future won’t look anything like that viral post.

In the meantime, read our predictions for Season 3, who could die in the third season, and the alleged true story behind Squid Game, including the Brothers’ Home.