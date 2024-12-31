Squid Game characters who are going to die in Season 3

Squid Game Season 2 wasn’t the bloodbath we expected. In fact, quite a few characters survived the carnage.

So, what does that mean for Squid Game Season 3? Well, I predict that the third season is going to be bloodier than a trip to the abattoir on bring your chainsaw to work day.

Now, obviously, we don’t know what will happen, especially after the dramatic Squid Game Season 2 ending, but that’s not going to stop us from making some bold predictions.

For the sake of this list, we’re going to presume that the games continue (despite Gi-hun’s attempts to interrupt them) and that we don’t get a whole host of new players. So, who’s on the Grim Reaper’s list? Well, I’m glad you asked… Warning: spoilers ahead!

Nam-gyu (Player 124)

Netflix

Who are they? Thanos’s former right-hand man, this cruel and violent thug has been a nuisance since the games began.

Why are they going to die? Nam-gyu’s list of crimes is a mile long. He’s a bully, a drug abuser, and has a dreadful haircut. However, it’s his brutal murder of Se-Mi during the Special Round that earned him a place on this list, and we expect he’ll meet his fate at the hands of Min-Su.

Im Jeong-dae (Player 100)

Netflix

Who are they? A boisterous loudmouth who’s desperate to stay in the games so he can pay off his 10 Billion KRW debt.

Why are they going to die? We all know greed is a mortal sin (and if it’s not, it should be), and people don’t come greedier than Jeong-dae. The man has shown nothing but contempt for his fellow players and has no interest in helping anyone but himself at every turn. The show seems to be setting him up for a fall, and I hope it’s a long one… preferably onto something sharp.

Myung-gi (Player 333)

Netflix

Who are they? A YouTuber who’s loathed by his fellow players for giving bad financial advice, Myung-gi is also the father of Kim Jun-hee’s unborn baby.

Why are they going to die? While he’s not a bully or particularly cruel, Myung-gi is kind of worse. He’s a coward. It’s his cowardly actions during the Mingle game that cost Young-mi her life, and he needs a comeupance of some sort. Unlike other players on this list, though, we expect his death will somehow redeem the failed internet star. Perhaps he’ll sacrifice himself for Jun-hee or go down in some other brave way? Whatever happens, though, there’s no way he’s getting off the island alive.

Seon-nyeo (Player 044)

Netflix

Who are they? A shaman and wise woman (minus the wise) who’s spent the games telling prophecies and cursing people.

Why are they going to die? Honestly, besides being really quite arrogant, I don’t have a good reason why I want Seon-nyeo to die. I just don’t like her…

Jang Geum-ja (Player 149)

Netflix

Who are they? The long-suffering mother of Park Yong-sik who joined the games to pay off her son’s gambling debts.

Why are they going to die? Listen, I don’t want Jang Geum-ja to die (I’m not a monster), but she’s going to. Why? Well, it’s clear that despite being a full-grown man, Park Yong-sik is still an immature child. It seems likely to me, at least then, that Jang Geum-ja’s death will be used to motivate her son to fight back against the game’s organizers. Yeah, I don’t like ridging characters either, but you’ve got to admit it sounds feasible, doesn’t it?

Dae-ho (Player 388)

Netflix

Who are they? A former marine, Dae-ho stole our hearts with his friendliness and enthusiasm.

Why are they going to die? Like Myung-gi, Dae-ho needs a redemption. His failure to deliver the magazines during the player’s rebellion is a key reason they failed, and the rules of narrative causality mean that wrongs needs to be righted. We can see Dae-ho then making the ultimate sacrifice at some point in Season 3 to “redeem” himself in the eyes of his fellow players.

Front Man (Player 001)

Netflix

Who are they? The man in the silver mask, Front Man, joined the games in Season 2 to keep a closer eye on Gi-hun.

Why are they going to die? Front Man is the main antagonist of Squid Game and has more blood on his hands than any other character on the show (except Il-nam, but he’s dead and in hell, so it doesn’t count anymore), and for that reason alone, you’d expect him to be on this list. But that’s not why I want him dead. As they say, 1 million is a statistic, but 1 is a tragedy, and his murder of Jung-bae is a crime I cannot forgive.

