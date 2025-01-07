Squid Game cameraman goes viral as fans spot crew member in major scene

Squid Game’s Season 2 finale was an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride, but the tragic side effect of edge-of-your-seat dramas is that observant fans sometimes catch the goofiest production errors. We have another one, and in one of Season 2’s most pivotal scenes.

Squid Game’s second season was concluded with aplomb, with bullets flying and a number of casualties, Gi-hun’s fate in the balance. An eagle-eyed fan, however, noticed an embarrassing production mistake in a key moment of Episode 7.

A blink-and-you-miss-it moment during Episode 7’s climactic battle between guards and contestants reveals a pretty jarring production flub that fans will never be able to unsee.

An errant cameraperson has their Squid Game debut

X user ‘vvsrak’ tweeted the clip 22 minutes and 39-seconds into the series’ episode. During the firefight, a camera move behind the embattled contestants reveals one of the show’s camera operators in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Viewers can clearly see the crew member behind the bleachers, filming coverage for another angle of the shot. For such a popular series (Season 2 already set a viewership record at Netflix), especially one that took so long to return to our screens, it’s a charming mistake that reminds us of the folks behind the murderous fictional game’s production.

Funny enough, it’s far from the only time that a production mistake made it onscreen in wildly popular series. The carefully-built world of HBO’s massively popular series Game of Thrones was temporarily undone by a rogue Starbucks cup, while Netflix’ own series on the Menendez brothers had a Ring camera far before its time.

Perhaps the biggest irony is that these small production flubs are surely more widespread than fans might realize (and not just the prerogative of massive series like Thrones or Squid Game). Big shows aren’t more prone to errors, but rather, their popularity makes them more likely to be caught: huge audiences full of dedicated fans and high rewatchability. It’s simply a matter of time before a tiny mistake is caught by the biggest fan of the next massive series.

