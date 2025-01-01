Squid Game actor reveals “truth” of Season 2’s shock ending

Squid Game Season 2 ended with a literal bang as the tides changed and Lee Jung-jae’s Gi-hun was left weeping. The South Korean actor has broken his silence on the surprise conclusion, teasing the “truth” behind the final moments.

In the closing moments of Season 2, Squid Game protagonist Gi-hun’s world crumbled apart. The entire purpose of his return to the deadly competition dissipated before his very eyes as an expected yet brutal betrayal cost him everything.

The Front Man, posing as Young-il throughout the games, formed a bond with the show’s protagonist. Surviving a handful of devious games together, the two certainly had their arguments, but they seemingly came together when it mattered most.

Of course, Young-il was playing Gi-hun the entire time, knowing exactly who he is and what he wants to achieve in this second outing on the elusive island. Yet when the switch-up came in the final episode, it was nonetheless shocking as The Front Man donned his mask once again and executed Gi-hun’s closest ally, Jung-bae, right beside him.

What transpires after these events is left to ponder, though a mid-credits scene teased Season 3’s next game. However, one final look between Gi-hun and The Front Man is what’s really captivating audiences. Does Gi-hun know? If so, does The Front Man know that Gi-hun knows? While we’re not getting any concrete answers until Season 3 debuts in 2025, actor Lee Jung-jae teased the “truth” of the matter in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum.

Netflix Squid Game Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger, but fans won’t have to wait long for Season 3 to air in 2025.

“I don’t think Gi-hun knows the truth”

For now, it’s anyone’s guess as to whether Gi-hun now realizes the identity of The Front Man pulling the strings. But from Lee Jung-jae’s perspective when acting in the pivotal scene, he believes Gi-hun is none the wiser.

I don’t think Gi-hun knows the truth yet,” he argued. The protagonist of the story is unable to notice the switch from Young-il as he’s enraged, “blaming himself for everything that happened,” including the death of Jung-bae.

“Audiences are definitely going to be shocked and very sad to see Jung-bae go,” series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk chimed in, admitting the final sequence was destined to be controversial.

As for where the story goes from here, Hwang teased multiple possibilities for Gi-hun’s conclusive arc in Season 3.

“Is he still going to believe that he will be able to persuade others and leave together or put an end to the game?” Hwang questioned. “Or will he give in and become a completely different person? Someone just like the Front Man, who thinks, ‘What can I change?’”

Lee Jung-jae echoed the sentiment, wondering just “how much pain” his character can “endure in order to achieve their goal.

“Would that determination he had in the beginning still be intact? Would he still have that feeling inside of him? Because now his best friend is dead.”

We’ll all just have to wait and see what the answers to these questions are, but both the creator and the lead actor are certainly leaving the door open for a darker turn to Gi-hun’s final act.