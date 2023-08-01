Spy Kids: Armageddon – Release date, trailers, cast, more

Armageddon looks to reboot the classic family franchise and this time, it’s backed by Netflix. Robert Rodriguez returns to the director’s chair for a fresh take on spy hijinks.

Spy Kids: Armageddon looks to continue the legacy of Robert Rodriguez’s series of lighthearted family action films. In an interview with People, Rodriguez explained he returned to the franchise in hopes of creating a “bonding experience for families.”

The Spy Kids saga has a mixed history. The first film released in 2001 as a surprise hit that took $147.9 million at the box office. The most recent entry Spy Kids: All the Time in the World bombed in comparison, receiving a 3.5 rating on IMDb.

This new installment looks to correct the course with star power, better special effects, and a Netflix-sized budget. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Spy Kids: Armageddon.

Netflix The trailer for Spy Kids: Armageddon is packed with references to the original film.

As per a recent trailer released by Netflix, Spy Kids: Armageddon is set to release on September 22, 2023.

The franchise reboot was confirmed to be in development back in January 2021. Production was slowed down due to the recent global crisis but finally wrapped in August 2022.

Spy Kids: Armageddon trailer

Spy Kids: Armageddon received its first trailer on August 1, 2023. The teaser shows off the core cast of characters and a far more impressive array of special effects than previous franchise installments.

It looks to lean heavily on the campy roots of the Spy Kids films and features an adorable robotic companion that has been a series mainstay since Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams.

Spy Kids: Armageddon plot

If you’ve seen a Spy Kids movie before, you can probably guess what’s going to happen in the franchise’s latest entry. For those of you who haven’t or expected radical change, Netflix has released a quick summary of Spy Kids: Armageddon’s basic plot.

“When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world,” the official synopsis relays.

Spy Kids: Armageddon cast

While the names of the characters they play are yet to be revealed, Spy Kids: Armageddon has a few confirmed cast members.

Zachary Levi (Shazam!) and Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) are super-spy parents. The two are stepping into the shoes of previous Spy Kids alum like Antonio Banderas and Jessica Alba.

The titular Spy Kids will be played by Everly Carganilla (The Chair) and Connor Esterson (Chad). They’ll take up their parents’ spy mantle, much like Juni and Carmen Cortez in the original film.

Netflix has also confirmed that Billy Magnussen (Game Night) and D. J. Cotrona (Shazam!) will appear in the film, though their roles are still a mystery.

Netflix From left to right: Gina Rodriguez, Everly Carganilla, Connor Esterson, Zachary Levi

There you have it folks. That’s everything we know about the upcoming film Spy Kids: Armageddon.

We’ll be sure to keep this information updated as more news comes out. Hopefully, the franchise can return to its once-loved roots.