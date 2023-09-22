Spy Kids: Armageddon ending explained

Spy Kids: Armageddon has some action packed antics, but how does it all end? Don’t worry, we explain it all here.

Spy Kids is a franchise that people remember both for good and bad reasons. A pinnacle of early 2000s media, the movie series boasted a star-studded cast, while also helming laughable CGI and cheesy kids’ action movie-style antics. It’s a surprise that it’s taken this long for the series to get a reboot, but it’s finally here, with Spy Kids: Armageddon landing on Netflix today.

The plot is as follows: “When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.”

But how does this plot end? Read on and we’ll explain, but first: MAJOR SPOILER WARNING FOR SPY KIDS: ARMAGEDDON!

What happens in Spy Kids: Armageddon?

Spy Kids: Armageddon follows two kids, Tony and Patty, who are the children of two major world spies. Said parents, Terrence and Nora, are quite strict with their kids when it comes to technology, after Terrence once found Tony completing a top secret coding project that he was working on, thinking that it was just an ordinary puzzle. Now, the kids are only allowed on their gadgets for a few hours a day, or else it gets locked away. But despite this, the parents are thinking of finally coming clean to the kids what their jobs are, along with the organisation they work for, the O.S.S.

However, before they can do that, duty calls, and the kids head to school. But world trouble begins when a special Armageddon code – the code that Tony unwittingly helped create – gets stolen from Terrance, which causes everyone to get locked out of their technology, unless they win at a specific video game.

Turns out that the maniac pulling this world stunt is the creator of the video game, Rey Kingston. He believes that by forcing everyone to play video games, he will have control over the world, and be able to make it a better place.

Tony and Patty are both avid players of the game, however despite the game intending to make you a better person as you play it, Tony has a tendency to cheat and pull tricks, which his sister criticises, as she is a far more moral person. She even scolds her parents when they tell her of a previous mission, lamenting that the parents could have stopped that previous villain with kindness and understanding rather than violence.

Turns out that the previous villain was the father of Rey Kingston, which obviously plays into his motives. He also manages to capture both parents, so after spending some time in a safe house and training in spy techniques with the O.S.S., Tony and Patty set out to save them.

How does Spy Kids: Armageddon end?

Naturally, the movie ends with the Spy Kids saving the world, and defeating Ben Kingston. But this doesn’t come easy.

Tony and Patty find Kingston’s secret lair, which is built like a retro video game level. But Kingston knows they’re coming, and manages to trick Tony into putting the final touches on the Armageddon code, which puts his plan into final gear. So even though the kids are able to save their parents from captivity, everything seems hopeless.

However, the family realises that if they interface themselves into the video game, they can defeat Kingston once and for all. Thus, they fight through the video game levels, and Patty manages to pull all of Kingston’s henchman to their side by showing them mercy.

Meanwhile, Tony and Kingston battle one on one. Having learned that he should be honest and play fair, Tony is willing to lose the fight without pulling any of his old tricks. However, this act of righteousness gives him an ability that was hidden in the game, which allows him to make a final blow against Kingston.

Kingston realises that perhaps he went to far in his plan, and accepts his punishment. Said punishment isn’t that bad though, as he is simply forced to keep playing the video game until he becomes a better person. And with the world saved, Patty and Tony are given roles at the O.S.S., and work with their parents to make Earth a kinder, more honest place.

Spy Kids: Armageddon is currently available to stream on Netflix. You can check out our review of the movie here, and more of our Netflix coverage below:

