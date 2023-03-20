Spider-Verse actor says “everybody knows” he should play live-action Miles Morales

The quest for a live-action Miles Morales may already be over, if his Spider-Verse voice actor has anything to say about it.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is considered by many to be the best Spider-Man movie of all time, and we’d find it hard to disagree. The film pulled in an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, and the ‘What’s Up Danger’ sequence has been burned into all of our minds ever since.

The film is so big, and the sequel film so highly anticipated, that the call for a live-action version of Miles Morales has grown exponentially – but who should play the iconic role of a new version of Spider-Man?

Well, according to the voice actor of Miles Morales in Into the Spider-Verse, the answer is simple: he should.

Live-action Miles Morales is already here

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore – the voice of Miles – has already stated that he’d like to play the character in real life, and that he, along with others, thinks he’d be perfect for the role.

In a recent interview with Empire, Moore explained that “everyone knows” he should play the live-action version of Miles Morales, though ultimately that descision would fall to the studio, and what version of the character they wanted.

“I feel like everyone knows I would be a great [live-action] Miles Morales. As I left the theater after that premiere, Jamie Foxx looked at me like… he knew. I think Tom Holland knows, too,” he said.

“It just depends on how old they want Miles to be by the time they’re ready to do a live-action movie. That’s the conundrum with whether or not I end up playing him.”

Will Tom Holland appear as Spider-Man in animation?

Not only have their been rumors about a live-action Miles, there have even been rumors about the current live action Spider-Man, Tom Holland, jumping into the animated world of the Spider-Verse. These rumors only grew after Holland revealed that the film’s producer Amy Pascal had approached him about it.

“Amy actually asked me on the set of [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and no one has come back to me,” Holland revealed to SYFY WIRE. “I wanna be in them. Yeah, I love those movies.”

Across the Spider-Verse is set to reunite many Spider-people yet again. The synopsis for the film reads: “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.

“However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into cinemas on June 2, 2023. Find out more here.