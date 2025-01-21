Spider-Man star gives crushing update on Beyond the Spider-Verse progress

An actor from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has given a brutal update on the highly-anticipated sequel as the agonizing wait for Beyond the Spider-Verse continues.

When Into the Spider-Verse hit theaters in 2018, it became a cultural phenomenon. With its dazzling visuals, unforgettable soundtrack, and captivating storyline, it drew millions of eyeballs and was praised as one of the best Spidey flicks ever.

Naturally, sequels were announced, with Sony Pictures outlining a three-film arc. Part 2, Across the Spider-Verse, released in early 2023, however, it ended on a divisive cliffhanger. The stunning final moments are set to be resolved in the third and final installment, though there’s no quite telling when we may see it.

Originally, the plan was for work on Beyond the Spider-Verse to continue concurrently with Across the Spider-Verse, allowing for both films to be released close together. That plan fizzled out and now, a star from the films is warning fans we could still be a few years out from the next film.

Beyond the Spider-Verse still nowhere close to done

Back when Beyond the Spider-Verse was revealed, it was given a release window of March, 2024. After the release of Across the Spider-Verse, however, drastic changes to the script took many months to implement, and work was eventually halted amid the 2023 Writer’s Guild strike.

Now we find ourselves in 2025 without any clarity as to when the third installment may be releasing. In fact, directors were only locked in as of December, 2024.

As a result, the film is still early in the pipeline, and actor Jharrel Jerome has spoken out to confirm as much.

Sony Pictures Beyond the Spider-Verse is still early in the pipeline, despite fans waiting on a cliffhanger from two years ago.

Jerome, who plays Miles G. Morales, the alternate Earth version of the character who appears as a villain at the very end of Across the Spider-Verse, spoke out on the film in a January 16, 2025 interview.

According to Jerome, production isn’t even in full swing. “We haven’t started up yet,” he told Decider. “A lot of things being figured out, but good things.”

As a result, fans holding their breath for Beyond the Spider-Verse would be wise to exhale. With lines not yet recorded, it’s likely we’re still a number of years out from seeing this third chapter brought to life.